National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/02 11:51
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 55 21 .724
x-Boston 53 23 .697 2
x-Cleveland 47 30 .610
x-Philadelphia 46 30 .605 9
x-Indiana 46 31 .597
x-Washington 42 35 .545 13½
Miami 41 36 .532 14½
Milwaukee 41 36 .532 14½
Detroit 37 40 .481 18½
Charlotte 34 44 .436 22
New York 27 50 .351 28½
Chicago 26 51 .338 29½
Brooklyn 25 52 .325 30½
Orlando 22 54 .289 33
Atlanta 22 55 .286 33½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
z-Houston 62 15 .805
y-Golden State 56 21 .727 6
x-Portland 48 29 .623 14
San Antonio 45 32 .584 17
Oklahoma City 45 33 .577 17½
Utah 44 33 .571 18
Minnesota 44 34 .564 18½
New Orleans 43 34 .558 19
Denver 42 35 .545 20
L.A. Clippers 41 36 .532 21
L.A. Lakers 33 43 .434 28½
Sacramento 25 53 .321 37½
Dallas 23 54 .299 39
Memphis 21 56 .273 41
Phoenix 19 59 .244 43½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

___

Saturday's Games

Washington 107, Charlotte 93

Detroit 115, New York 109

Boston 110, Toronto 99

Brooklyn 110, Miami 109, OT

Golden State 112, Sacramento 96

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia 119, Charlotte 102

Chicago 113, Washington 94

Indiana 111, L.A. Clippers 104

San Antonio 100, Houston 83

Atlanta 94, Orlando 88

Cleveland 98, Dallas 87

Detroit 108, Brooklyn 96

Oklahoma City 109, New Orleans 104

Utah 121, Minnesota 97

Denver 128, Milwaukee 125, OT

Golden State 117, Phoenix 107

Portland 113, Memphis 98

Sacramento 84, L.A. Lakers 83

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8 p.m.

Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Indiana at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Utah, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 8 p.m.

Memphis at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Golden State at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 10:30 p.m.