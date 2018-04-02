  1. Home
By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/02 11:17
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 55 21 .724
x-Boston 53 23 .697 2
x-Philadelphia 46 30 .605 9
New York 27 50 .351 28½
Brooklyn 25 52 .325 30½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
x-Washington 42 35 .545
Miami 41 36 .532 1
Charlotte 34 44 .436
Orlando 22 54 .289 19½
Atlanta 22 55 .286 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 47 30 .610
x-Indiana 46 31 .597 1
Milwaukee 41 36 .532 6
Detroit 37 40 .481 10
Chicago 26 51 .338 21
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
z-Houston 62 15 .805
San Antonio 45 32 .584 17
New Orleans 43 34 .558 19
Dallas 23 54 .299 39
Memphis 21 56 .273 41
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 48 29 .623
Oklahoma City 45 33 .577
Utah 44 33 .571 4
Minnesota 44 34 .564
Denver 42 35 .545 6
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
y-Golden State 56 21 .727
L.A. Clippers 41 36 .532 15
L.A. Lakers 33 42 .440 22
Sacramento 24 53 .312 32
Phoenix 19 59 .244 37½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

___

Saturday's Games

Washington 107, Charlotte 93

Detroit 115, New York 109

Boston 110, Toronto 99

Brooklyn 110, Miami 109, OT

Golden State 112, Sacramento 96

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia 119, Charlotte 102

Chicago 113, Washington 94

Indiana 111, L.A. Clippers 104

San Antonio 100, Houston 83

Atlanta 94, Orlando 88

Cleveland 98, Dallas 87

Detroit 108, Brooklyn 96

Oklahoma City 109, New Orleans 104

Utah 121, Minnesota 97

Denver 128, Milwaukee 125, OT

Golden State 117, Phoenix 107

Portland 113, Memphis 98

Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8 p.m.

Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Indiana at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Utah, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 8 p.m.

Memphis at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Golden State at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 10:30 p.m.