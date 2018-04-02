|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Toronto
|55
|21
|.724
|—
|x-Boston
|53
|23
|.697
|2
|x-Philadelphia
|46
|30
|.605
|9
|New York
|27
|50
|.351
|28½
|Brooklyn
|25
|52
|.325
|30½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Washington
|42
|35
|.545
|—
|Miami
|41
|36
|.532
|1
|Charlotte
|34
|44
|.436
|8½
|Orlando
|22
|54
|.289
|19½
|Atlanta
|22
|55
|.286
|20
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|47
|30
|.610
|—
|x-Indiana
|46
|31
|.597
|1
|Milwaukee
|41
|36
|.532
|6
|Detroit
|37
|40
|.481
|10
|Chicago
|26
|51
|.338
|21
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Houston
|62
|15
|.805
|—
|San Antonio
|45
|32
|.584
|17
|New Orleans
|43
|34
|.558
|19
|Dallas
|23
|54
|.299
|39
|Memphis
|21
|55
|.276
|40½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Portland
|47
|29
|.618
|—
|Oklahoma City
|45
|33
|.577
|3
|Utah
|44
|33
|.571
|3½
|Minnesota
|44
|34
|.564
|4
|Denver
|42
|35
|.545
|5½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Golden State
|56
|21
|.727
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|41
|36
|.532
|15
|L.A. Lakers
|33
|42
|.440
|22
|Sacramento
|24
|53
|.312
|32
|Phoenix
|19
|59
|.244
|37½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
___
|Saturday's Games
Washington 107, Charlotte 93
Detroit 115, New York 109
Boston 110, Toronto 99
Brooklyn 110, Miami 109, OT
Golden State 112, Sacramento 96
|Sunday's Games
Philadelphia 119, Charlotte 102
Chicago 113, Washington 94
Indiana 111, L.A. Clippers 104
San Antonio 100, Houston 83
Atlanta 94, Orlando 88
Cleveland 98, Dallas 87
Detroit 108, Brooklyn 96
Oklahoma City 109, New Orleans 104
Utah 121, Minnesota 97
Denver 128, Milwaukee 125, OT
Golden State 117, Phoenix 107
Memphis at Portland, 9 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
|Tuesday's Games
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 8 p.m.
Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Indiana at Denver, 9 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Utah, 9 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Dallas at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 8 p.m.
Memphis at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Golden State at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver, 10:30 p.m.