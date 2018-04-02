CHP: Deadly SUV cliff crash may have been intentional

Volunteers with the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team searches the waters off the coast using a telescope near Mendocino, Calif
Deputy Bill Holcomb looks down the cliff near the crash site near Mendocino, Calif., as search and rescue volunteers scour the area behind him on Thur
The scene of Monday's fatal crash on the Mendocino coast north of Fort Bragg near Mendocino, Calif. was all but deserted Thursday morning, March 29, 2
A small vase of flowers, at left, sits beside a mile marker Wednesday, March 28, 2018, near the pullout where the SUV of Jennifer and Sarah Hart was r
Members of the Alameda County Sheriff's Office drone team pack up their equipment after a search for three missing children Wednesday, March 28, 2018,
This March 20, 2016 photo shows Hart family of Woodland, Wash., at a Bernie Sanders rally in Vancouver, Wash. Authorities in Northern California say
This June 2014 photo shows Devonte Hart with his family at the annual celebration of "The Goonies" movie in Astoria, Ore. Authorities in Northern Cali
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2014, file photo provided by Johnny Nguyen, Portland police Sgt. Bret Barnum, left, and Devonte Hart, 12, hug at a rally in Po
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California Highway Patrol officials say preliminary evidence shows the cliff crash that killed a Washington state family may have been intentional.
Capt. Greg Baarts with the CHP Northern Division says information pulled from the SUV's software shows the vehicle was stopped at the highway pullout before it accelerated straight off the cliff.
Baarts says the electronic information combined with the lack of skid marks led officials to believe it was intentional.
A Mendocino County Sheriff's Office spokesman says authorities believe at least one felony was committed but declined to specify.
Five members of the Hart family were found dead. Searchers are looking for three more children believed to have been in the vehicle when it went over a scenic coastal overlook and landed on rocks in the Pacific Ocean below.