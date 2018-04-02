Taipei residents spooked by mock volcano emergency alert 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Some Taipei residents went into a panic when they received a volcano alert message on their mobile phones on Saturday (March 31), however it was actually just a test of the new warning system and coincided with the first live volcano emergency response drill ever held in Taiwan.

At 1:37 p.m. on Saturday, some people were unnerved when they received a text message on their phone stating the following disturbing message:

"Because of abnormal activity in the Qixing Volcano, it has been listed as an alert area, residents or visitors in the Beitou and Shilin areas are asked to please evacuate, Taipei City Disaster Prevention Info Website 02-87863119 press 9."

Almost like an early April Fool's Joke, the alarming message concludes by saying, "Taipei City Fire Department practice test."



Test volcano alert message sent on Saturday. (Taipei City Fire Department)

The unexpected volcano warning caused some netizens to panic: "that scared me to death," "those that did not receive the message are marginalized people?" "run for your life!" However, the Taipei City Fire Department explained that this was just a practice drill, that only people in specific areas received the warning notice and if they received one, not to panic.

The text alert coincided with the first-ever live volcano drill held in Taiwan, which was organized by the Taipei City Government and included 3,000 personnel, including experts from Tokyo, Japan and Seoul, South Korea, reported CNA.



Fire trucks simulate putting out blaze in building. (CNA image)

The drill was launched at 1:30 on Saturday at the Fuxing Gang Campus of National Defense University and rehearsed various disaster and evacuation scenarios caused by a volcanic eruption. The exercise included personnel from the Taipei City Government, soldiers, international search and rescue teams and staff from civic organizations, as well as 164 vehicles and five Black Hawk helicopters.

During a speech at the site of the drill, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said that most volcanoes do not suddenly explode like the way the public may perceive, a series of earthquakes normally occur before a volcano erupts. Therefore, the drills today are meant to simulate the different stages that a volcanic eruption entails, and in the future this will require all academic units to participate in preparing for in advance.



Rescue teams simulate searching for trapped people in rubble. (CNA image)



Rescue workers practice pulling person from rubble. (CNA image)



Rescue personnel practice saving person from building. (CNA image)



Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je speaks at the event. (CNA image)



Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je greets personnel participating in the drill. (CNA image)