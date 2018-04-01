  1. Home
Taiwanese model becomes first Asian model for Rhianna's beauty brand 

Giwa, nicknamed the 'Chihuahua,' is the first Asian model featured by Fenty Beauty 

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/04/02 11:22

Taiwanese model Giwa (top right) for Fenty Beauty. (Image from fentybeauty.com)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese model, Giwa (黃季勻), among her many achievements, is the first Asian model for Rhianna's makeup brand, Fenty Beauty. 

The 26-year-old model has a degree in marketing from Taipei's Chinese Culture University. Giwa's fans nicknamed her "Chihuahua." 


(Image from Giwa's Facebook) 

Giwa began modeling at 15 and shortly after received the models.com accolade, "New Face," according to UDN. She quickly signed modeling contracts in New York City and Italy and remains a major force in the international world of modeling. 


(Image from Giwa's Instagram) 

She describes her own personal style as a marriage of street and patterns. 


(Image from Giwa's Facebook)

Giwa joins the ranks of Taiwanese supermodel, Wu I-hwa (吳宜樺), the first Asian model for Maybelline New York. 


I-hwa poses for Maybelline. (Image from models.com)
