Cosby jury being picked amid anti-sexual misconduct movement

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jury selection is set to get underway in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial in a cultural landscape changed by the #MeToo movement.

Experts say the movement against sexual misconduct that toppled a string of famous men could cut both ways for the comedian. They say it could make some potential jurors more hostile toward him and others more likely to think men are being unfairly accused.

The process of picking 12 jurors begins Monday in suburban Philadelphia.

The 80-year-old Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting a former Temple University athletics administrator at his home in 2004.

Last June, after more than 52 hours of jury deliberations over six days, the judge declared a mistrial. One juror said the panel was split 10-2 in favor of conviction, while another said the group was more evenly divided.