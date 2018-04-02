|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Boston
|78
|49
|17
|12
|110
|261
|201
|x-Tampa Bay
|79
|52
|23
|4
|108
|283
|228
|x-Toronto
|79
|47
|25
|7
|101
|267
|226
|Florida
|77
|39
|30
|8
|86
|232
|236
|Detroit
|79
|30
|38
|11
|71
|207
|242
|Montreal
|79
|28
|39
|12
|68
|199
|252
|Ottawa
|78
|27
|40
|11
|65
|210
|274
|Buffalo
|78
|25
|41
|12
|62
|187
|260
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Washington
|79
|47
|25
|7
|101
|247
|230
|x-Pittsburgh
|80
|45
|29
|6
|96
|263
|246
|Columbus
|79
|44
|29
|6
|94
|231
|217
|Philadelphia
|79
|40
|25
|14
|94
|238
|235
|New Jersey
|79
|42
|28
|9
|93
|238
|236
|Carolina
|79
|35
|33
|11
|81
|220
|247
|N.Y. Rangers
|79
|34
|36
|9
|77
|228
|256
|N.Y. Islanders
|79
|32
|37
|10
|74
|253
|288
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Nashville
|79
|51
|17
|11
|113
|258
|204
|x-Winnipeg
|78
|48
|20
|10
|106
|260
|207
|Minnesota
|78
|43
|25
|10
|96
|239
|221
|St. Louis
|78
|43
|29
|6
|92
|215
|208
|Colorado
|78
|42
|28
|8
|92
|246
|224
|Dallas
|79
|40
|31
|8
|88
|224
|216
|Chicago
|79
|32
|37
|10
|74
|223
|245
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Vegas
|79
|50
|22
|7
|107
|263
|213
|San Jose
|79
|44
|25
|10
|98
|243
|217
|Los Angeles
|79
|43
|28
|8
|94
|229
|194
|Anaheim
|78
|40
|25
|13
|93
|220
|209
|Calgary
|79
|36
|33
|10
|82
|209
|241
|Edmonton
|79
|34
|39
|6
|74
|227
|255
|Vancouver
|79
|30
|40
|9
|69
|208
|253
|Arizona
|79
|28
|40
|11
|67
|201
|248
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
|Saturday's Games
Boston 5, Florida 1
Detroit 2, Ottawa 0
Vancouver 5, Columbus 4, OT
New Jersey 4, N.Y. Islanders 3
N.Y. Rangers 2, Carolina 1
Pittsburgh 5, Montreal 2
Winnipeg 3, Toronto 1
Dallas 4, Minnesota 1
Buffalo 7, Nashville 4
Arizona 6, St. Louis 0
Calgary 3, Edmonton 2
Vegas 3, San Jose 2
|Sunday's Games
Philadelphia 4, Boston 3, OT
Nashville 4, Tampa Bay 1
New Jersey 2, Montreal 1
Washington 3, Pittsburgh 1
Colorado at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Ottawa at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.