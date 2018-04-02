  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBN--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/04/02 09:53
BC-BBN--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Eaton Was 3 13 7 8 .615
Cain Mil 3 14 3 8 .571
Flaherty Atl 3 13 5 7 .538
Gennett Cin 3 13 0 7 .538
Hoskins Phi 3 10 2 5 .500
Yelich Mil 3 14 4 7 .500
Bell Pit 3 13 1 6 .462
Ahmed Ari 3 11 3 5 .455
Martinez StL 3 11 2 5 .455
AGonzalez NYM 3 7 1 3 .429
Home Runs

Blackmon, Colorado, 3; Harper, Washington, 2; Eaton, Washington, 2; Panik, San Francisco, 2; Molina, St. Louis, 2; DeJong, St. Louis, 2; Schwarber, Chicago, 2; 36 tied at 1.

Runs Batted In

Ahmed, Arizona, 6; Goodwin, Washington, 5; Eaton, Washington, 5; Inciarte, Atlanta, 5; Markakis, Atlanta, 5; BAnderson, Miami, 5; Blackmon, Colorado, 5; Braun, Milwaukee, 5; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 5; 7 tied at 4.

Pitching

; 25 tied at 1-0.