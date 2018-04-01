  1. Home
Taiwan TV station debuts Indonesian, Vietnamese, Thai language news broadcast

PTS TV station introduces 5 days a week, 5 minutes a day, Indonesian, Vietnamese, Thai language news programs

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/04/02 10:04

Three Southeast Asian countries to be represented in PTS' daily news broadcast. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Beginning today Taiwan's Public Television Service (PTS) will offer news broadcasts in Indonesian, Vietnamese, and Thai.

Today's broadcasts mark the first time ever that these Southeast Asian languages have received their own air time on Taiwanese television. The programs will cater to the 1.1 million Southeast Asian immigrants and migrants in Taiwan. 

Indonesian Economic and Trade Office to Taipei (IETO) officials said that broadcasting local Taiwanese news in Indonesian will help Indonesian migrants better assimilate into society. 

The addition of these three languages is seen as an indication of warming relations between the countries, according to CNA. For instance during the Indonesian elections, ballot boxes will be placed around Taiwan to facilitate easy voting and related news will be broadcast. 

News broadcast in Vietnamese starts at 6:55 a.m., Indonesian at 7:55 a.m. and Thai at 8:55 a.m., Monday through Friday, reported CNA.  
