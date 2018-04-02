Elon Musk declares Tesla bankrupt

TAIPEI(Taiwan News)-Canadian-American business magnate, the founder of Tesla- Elon Musk sent a series of April Fools’ tweets declaring Tesla bankrupt after stocks plummet 22% in March.

The bankruptcy joke was in response to John Thompson of Vilas Capital Management, who predicted last week that Tesla would be bankrupt within four months if it didn’t turn things around quickly. Tesla had their steepest monthly drop since December 2010, the year the company went public.

According to the Associated Press, Tesla Model X SUV crashed into a barrier on U.S. Highway 101 in Mountain View, California on March 23. According to Tesla on March 31, the driver who was killed in the accident, did not have his hands on the steering wheel for six seconds before the crash and the car was on Autopilot. The driver in deadly Tesla autopilot crash was Taiwanese.

