Candy parachutes from the sky at Yunlin, Taiwan's Children's Day picnic

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The "Yunlin Children's Concert" celebration was held at Nongbo Park on Sunday afternoon.

The day quaintly overflowed with festivities, including a giant kite performance, picnics, concert, and candy parachuting from the sky.

Yulin County Magistrate, Lee Chin-yung (李進勇), told CNA that "Children's Day is soon approaching. Since children are our darlings and most valuable gifts, opportunities to play with them are too." The Magistrate encouraged all generations of families to join in the kite making contest and a fun day in the park.



(CNA image)

Children's Day is Wednesday, April 4.

The star of the kite performance was the enormous Year of the Dog kite that was 10 meters long by five meters wide (32 feet by 16 feet). The flying pup was joined by 20 other animal-inspired kites and over 40 kites in all.



(CNA image)

Children and adults alike went into a giddy tizzy when candy parachuted from the sky during the end of the kite performance.