Temperature in Taiwan could drop down to 12 degrees by weekend

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Though Taiwan will see balmy weather for much of this week, a continental cold air mass will bring frigid temperatures again, possibly bringing the mercury down to as low as 12 degrees Celsius by the weekend, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

Though Taiwan will see balmy temperatures as high as 30 degrees in northern Taiwan today, however the weather will become much wetter and colder by Friday as a front that is likely to range between a northeastern monsoon and a continental air mass blows into the country.

From today through Thursday, the CWB predicts balmy temperatures with most areas seeing partly cloudy to sunny skies. There will be occasional sporadic rain in the eastern half of the country and in mountainous areas in the afternoon. Local mountainous areas are prone to local thermal convection in the afternoon, which may expand in those areas.

The public is advised to prepare for temperature fluctuations and a high UV index by staying hydrated and wearing sunscreen when going outdoors.

As a new front arrives, the weather will change significantly starting on Friday (April 6) and Saturday (April 7) with the probability of rain increasing throughout the country. After the front passes on Saturday, colder temperatures will arrive, while central to northern Taiwan and mountainous areas of eastern and southern Taiwan will continue to see brief showers.

The temperature in northern Taiwan on Saturday is expected to drop to 15 degrees, while central and eastern Taiwan will see a low of 16 degrees and southern Taiwan will see the mercury dip to 18 degrees. According to the CWB, the mercury in central to northern Taiwan could even dip to 12 degrees.