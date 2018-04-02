All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div x-Boston 78 49 17 12 110 261 201 27-7-5 22-10-7 17-5-2 x-Tampa Bay 79 52 23 4 108 283 228 27-10-2 25-13-2 16-8-2 x-Toronto 79 47 25 7 101 267 226 27-10-2 20-15-5 15-8-3 x-Washington 78 46 25 7 99 244 229 27-10-2 19-15-5 15-8-3 x-Pittsburgh 79 45 28 6 96 262 243 29-8-2 16-20-4 17-7-2 Columbus 79 44 29 6 94 231 217 25-12-2 19-17-4 14-10-3 Philadelphia 79 40 25 14 94 238 235 20-13-6 20-12-8 12-7-6 New Jersey 78 41 28 9 91 236 235 21-14-4 20-14-5 15-9-2 Florida 77 39 30 8 86 232 236 23-11-3 16-19-5 14-8-3 Carolina 79 35 33 11 81 220 247 18-16-6 17-17-5 10-12-5 N.Y. Rangers 79 34 36 9 77 228 256 21-16-4 13-20-5 10-11-4 N.Y. Islanders 79 32 37 10 74 253 288 17-18-4 15-19-6 11-13-2 Detroit 79 30 38 11 71 207 242 16-15-8 14-23-3 8-15-4 Montreal 78 28 38 12 68 198 250 18-13-8 10-25-4 12-9-5 Ottawa 78 27 40 11 65 210 274 16-18-6 11-22-5 9-13-4 Buffalo 78 25 41 12 62 187 260 11-24-5 14-17-7 11-10-3 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div x-Nashville 79 51 17 11 113 258 204 27-9-4 24-8-7 18-5-3 y-Vegas 79 50 22 7 107 263 213 29-10-2 21-12-5 19-4-3 x-Winnipeg 78 48 20 10 106 260 207 30-7-2 18-13-8 14-9-2 San Jose 79 44 25 10 98 243 217 24-11-3 20-14-7 21-5-3 Minnesota 78 43 25 10 96 239 221 26-6-8 17-19-2 13-12-1 Los Angeles 79 43 28 8 94 229 194 21-14-3 22-14-5 13-11-5 Anaheim 78 40 25 13 93 220 209 23-10-5 17-15-8 14-7-7 St. Louis 78 43 29 6 92 215 208 24-15-0 19-14-6 10-10-3 Colorado 78 42 28 8 92 246 224 27-11-2 15-17-6 12-10-3 Dallas 79 40 31 8 88 224 216 26-12-3 14-19-5 12-14-0 Calgary 79 36 33 10 82 209 241 16-19-4 20-14-6 11-13-3 Edmonton 79 34 39 6 74 227 255 17-18-4 17-21-2 14-11-2 Chicago 79 32 37 10 74 223 245 18-17-5 14-20-5 8-12-3 Vancouver 79 30 40 9 69 208 253 15-18-6 15-22-3 8-17-1 Arizona 79 28 40 11 67 201 248 16-20-4 12-20-7 9-11-6

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Saturday's Games

Boston 5, Florida 1

Detroit 2, Ottawa 0

Vancouver 5, Columbus 4, OT

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Islanders 3

N.Y. Rangers 2, Carolina 1

Pittsburgh 5, Montreal 2

Winnipeg 3, Toronto 1

Dallas 4, Minnesota 1

Buffalo 7, Nashville 4

Arizona 6, St. Louis 0

Calgary 3, Edmonton 2

Vegas 3, San Jose 2

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia 4, Boston 3, OT

Nashville 4, Tampa Bay 1

New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.