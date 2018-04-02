All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Boston 78 49 17 12 110 261 201 x-Tampa Bay 79 52 23 4 108 283 228 x-Toronto 79 47 25 7 101 267 226 Florida 77 39 30 8 86 232 236 Detroit 79 30 38 11 71 207 242 Montreal 78 28 38 12 68 198 250 Ottawa 78 27 40 11 65 210 274 Buffalo 78 25 41 12 62 187 260 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Washington 78 46 25 7 99 244 229 x-Pittsburgh 79 45 28 6 96 262 243 Columbus 79 44 29 6 94 231 217 Philadelphia 79 40 25 14 94 238 235 New Jersey 78 41 28 9 91 236 235 Carolina 79 35 33 11 81 220 247 N.Y. Rangers 79 34 36 9 77 228 256 N.Y. Islanders 79 32 37 10 74 253 288 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Nashville 79 51 17 11 113 258 204 x-Winnipeg 78 48 20 10 106 260 207 Minnesota 78 43 25 10 96 239 221 St. Louis 78 43 29 6 92 215 208 Colorado 78 42 28 8 92 246 224 Dallas 79 40 31 8 88 224 216 Chicago 79 32 37 10 74 223 245 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA y-Vegas 79 50 22 7 107 263 213 San Jose 79 44 25 10 98 243 217 Los Angeles 79 43 28 8 94 229 194 Anaheim 78 40 25 13 93 220 209 Calgary 79 36 33 10 82 209 241 Edmonton 79 34 39 6 74 227 255 Vancouver 79 30 40 9 69 208 253 Arizona 79 28 40 11 67 201 248

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Saturday's Games

Boston 5, Florida 1

Detroit 2, Ottawa 0

Vancouver 5, Columbus 4, OT

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Islanders 3

N.Y. Rangers 2, Carolina 1

Pittsburgh 5, Montreal 2

Winnipeg 3, Toronto 1

Dallas 4, Minnesota 1

Buffalo 7, Nashville 4

Arizona 6, St. Louis 0

Calgary 3, Edmonton 2

Vegas 3, San Jose 2

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia 4, Boston 3, OT

Nashville 4, Tampa Bay 1

New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.