2018/04/02 08:17
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 55 21 .724
x-Boston 53 23 .697 2
x-Cleveland 47 30 .610
x-Philadelphia 46 30 .605 9
x-Indiana 46 31 .597
x-Washington 42 35 .545 13½
Milwaukee 41 35 .539 14
Miami 41 36 .532 14½
Detroit 36 40 .474 19
Charlotte 34 44 .436 22
New York 27 50 .351 28½
Chicago 26 51 .338 29½
Brooklyn 25 51 .329 30
Orlando 22 54 .289 33
Atlanta 22 55 .286 33½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
z-Houston 62 15 .805
y-Golden State 55 21 .724
Portland 47 29 .618 14½
San Antonio 45 32 .584 17
Minnesota 44 33 .571 18
Oklahoma City 44 33 .571 18
Utah 43 33 .566 18½
New Orleans 43 33 .566 18½
Denver 41 35 .539 20½
L.A. Clippers 41 36 .532 21
L.A. Lakers 33 42 .440 28
Sacramento 24 53 .312 38
Dallas 23 54 .299 39
Memphis 21 55 .276 40½
Phoenix 19 58 .247 43

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Saturday's Games

Washington 107, Charlotte 93

Detroit 115, New York 109

Boston 110, Toronto 99

Brooklyn 110, Miami 109, OT

Golden State 112, Sacramento 96

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia 119, Charlotte 102

Chicago 113, Washington 94

Indiana 111, L.A. Clippers 104

San Antonio 100, Houston 83

Atlanta 94, Orlando 88

Cleveland 98, Dallas 87

Detroit at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Denver, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Portland, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8 p.m.

Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Indiana at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Utah, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 8 p.m.

Memphis at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Golden State at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 10:30 p.m.