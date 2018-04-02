|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Toronto
|55
|21
|.724
|—
|x-Boston
|53
|23
|.697
|2
|x-Cleveland
|47
|30
|.610
|8½
|x-Philadelphia
|46
|30
|.605
|9
|x-Indiana
|46
|31
|.597
|9½
|x-Washington
|42
|35
|.545
|13½
|Milwaukee
|41
|35
|.539
|14
|Miami
|41
|36
|.532
|14½
|Detroit
|36
|40
|.474
|19
|Charlotte
|34
|44
|.436
|22
|New York
|27
|50
|.351
|28½
|Chicago
|26
|51
|.338
|29½
|Brooklyn
|25
|51
|.329
|30
|Orlando
|22
|54
|.289
|33
|Atlanta
|22
|55
|.286
|33½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Houston
|62
|15
|.805
|—
|y-Golden State
|55
|21
|.724
|6½
|Portland
|47
|29
|.618
|14½
|San Antonio
|45
|32
|.584
|17
|Minnesota
|44
|33
|.571
|18
|Oklahoma City
|44
|33
|.571
|18
|Utah
|43
|33
|.566
|18½
|New Orleans
|43
|33
|.566
|18½
|Denver
|41
|35
|.539
|20½
|L.A. Clippers
|41
|36
|.532
|21
|L.A. Lakers
|33
|42
|.440
|28
|Sacramento
|24
|53
|.312
|38
|Dallas
|23
|54
|.299
|39
|Memphis
|21
|55
|.276
|40½
|Phoenix
|19
|58
|.247
|43
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
|Saturday's Games
Washington 107, Charlotte 93
Detroit 115, New York 109
Boston 110, Toronto 99
Brooklyn 110, Miami 109, OT
Golden State 112, Sacramento 96
|Sunday's Games
Philadelphia 119, Charlotte 102
Chicago 113, Washington 94
Indiana 111, L.A. Clippers 104
San Antonio 100, Houston 83
Atlanta 94, Orlando 88
Cleveland 98, Dallas 87
Detroit at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 6 p.m.
Utah at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Denver, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at Portland, 9 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
|Tuesday's Games
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 8 p.m.
Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Indiana at Denver, 9 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Utah, 9 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Dallas at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 8 p.m.
Memphis at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Golden State at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver, 10:30 p.m.