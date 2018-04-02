|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Haniger Sea
|3
|8
|2
|5
|.625
|Cano Sea
|3
|10
|3
|6
|.600
|Davidson ChW
|2
|7
|4
|4
|.571
|Altuve Hou
|4
|16
|5
|9
|.562
|Andrus Tex
|4
|13
|4
|7
|.538
|Bogaerts Bos
|4
|17
|4
|8
|.471
|Smoak Tor
|4
|15
|2
|7
|.467
|Pillar Tor
|4
|13
|4
|6
|.462
|Correa Hou
|4
|16
|4
|7
|.438
|Simmons LAA
|4
|16
|2
|7
|.438
|Home Runs
Davidson, Chicago, 3; 10 tied at 2.
|Runs Batted In
Smoak, Toronto, 8; Davidson, Chicago, 6; Correa, Houston, 5; Duda, Kansas City, 5; 9 tied at 4.
|Pitching
; 24 tied at 1-0.