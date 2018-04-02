  1. Home
By  Associated Press
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Haniger Sea 3 8 2 5 .625
Cano Sea 3 10 3 6 .600
Davidson ChW 2 7 4 4 .571
Altuve Hou 4 16 5 9 .562
Andrus Tex 4 13 4 7 .538
Bogaerts Bos 4 17 4 8 .471
Smoak Tor 4 15 2 7 .467
Pillar Tor 4 13 4 6 .462
Correa Hou 4 16 4 7 .438
Simmons LAA 4 16 2 7 .438
Home Runs

Davidson, Chicago, 3; 10 tied at 2.

Runs Batted In

Smoak, Toronto, 8; Davidson, Chicago, 6; Correa, Houston, 5; Duda, Kansas City, 5; 9 tied at 4.

Pitching

; 24 tied at 1-0.