|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|New York
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Toronto
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Baltimore
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Tampa Bay
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Cleveland
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Detroit
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Kansas City
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Los Angeles
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Seattle
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Oakland
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Texas
|1
|3
|.250
|2
___
|Saturday's Games
Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.
Houston 9, Texas 3
L.A. Angels 8, Oakland 3
Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 3
Cleveland 6, Seattle 5
Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2
Minnesota 6, Baltimore 2
Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 3
|Sunday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, ppd.
Minnesota 7, Baltimore 0
Toronto 7, N.Y. Yankees 4
Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1
Pittsburgh 1, Detroit 0, 1st game
Houston 8, Texas 2
L.A. Angels 7, Oakland 4
Seattle 5, Cleveland 4
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
|Monday's Games
Minnesota (Lynn 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Pruitt 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Hammel 0-0) at Detroit (Liriano 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-0) at Toronto (Garcia 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Tillman 0-0) at Houston (Morton 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Johnson 0-0) at Miami (Richards 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Colon 0-0) at Oakland (Triggs 0-0), 10:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Ramirez 0-0), 10:07 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.
Boston at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.