WORLD SPORTS at 2300 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — Tottenham's 28-year wait for a victory at Chelsea is finally over after a 3-1 win on Sunday. The Premier League triumph was secured by Christian Eriksen's long-range equalizer and Dele Alli's double. Tottenham, in the fourth and final Champions League place, widened the gap to fifth-place Chelsea to eight points. Arsenal beat Stoke 3-0 in Sunday's other game. By Rob Harris. SENT: 780 words, photos.

BOX--JOSHUA-WHAT NEXT?

CARDIFF, Wales — Anthony Joshua's defeat of Joseph Parker in Cardiff on Saturday cleared the way for a fight between the sport's two most destructive punchers but arranging it won't be easy. Joshua may have added Parker's WBO belt to his own WBA, IBF and lightly regarded IBO straps, but clinching the outstanding belt, the WBC title belonging to Deontay Wilder, will be complicated by competing financial considerations. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 730 words, photos.

CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-AUSTRALIA

JOHANNESBURG — Tim Paine was in agony. Australian cricket in torment. Both showed some guts on Day 3 of the fourth and final test in South Africa on Sunday, but it likely wasn't going to be enough to avoid a big defeat and a first series loss in South Africa in nearly 50 years. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 600 words, photos.

SOC--CHELSEA-TOTTENHAM

LONDON — Dele Alli issued a timely reminder of his talents by scoring twice in four minutes to end Tottenham's 28-year wait for a victory at Chelsea. By Rob Harris. SENT: 780 words, photos.

SOC--ARSENAL-STOKE

LONDON — Arsenal broke through Stoke's resistance with three goals in the last 15 minutes to win 3-0 in the Premier League on Sunday. SENT: 550 words, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Atletico Madrid took advantage of Barcelona?s stumble to keep alive its title hopes in the Spanish league. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 590 words, photo.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Werder Bremen defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 at home in the Bundesliga on Sunday to further ease any relegation worries. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 300 words, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Memphis Depay ensured some home comfort for himself and Lyon after scoring both goals in a 2-0 win against struggling Toulouse on Sunday. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 630 words, photos.

SOC--ALBACETE-HOTEL FALL

MADRID — Albacete midfielder Pelayo Novo faces a "very slow" recovery after falling from the third floor of the team's hotel, the club said Sunday. SENT: 210 words.

GLF--LPGA TOUR

RANCHO MIRAGE, California — Pernilla Lindberg took a three-stroke lead into the final round of the ANA Inspiration, trying to win the major championship for her first professional victory. By John Nicholson. UPCOMING: 750 words by 0230 GMT, photos.

WITH:

— GLF--LPGA TOUR-THE LATEST — Real-time updates.

GLF--HOUSTON OPEN

HUMBLE, Texas — Ian Poulter made a 20-foot birdie putt on the final hole to force a playoff and won the Houston Open on the first extra hole with a par to earn the last spot in the Masters. SENT: 120 words, photo. Will be updated.

GLF--MASTERS

AUGUSTA, Georgia — Past champions enjoyed a peaceful, family setting on the eve of Masters week. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 620 words, photos.

TEN--MIAMI OPEN

KEY BISCAYNE, Florida — John Isner won the biggest title of his 14-year career on Sunday, holding every service game and rallying past Alexander Zverev in the Miami Open final, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4. By Steven Wine. SENT: 690 words, photos.

CYC--TOUR OF FLANDERS

OUDENAARDE, Belgium — Niki Terpstra continued his fine form by winning the Tour of Flanders classic with a well-timed late attack on Sunday, becoming the first Dutch rider in more than 30 years to win the race. SENT: 520 words, photos.

CRI--NEW ZEALAND-ENGLAND

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — England starts Day 4 of the second test on 202-3 in its second innings, having built a 231-run lead against New Zealand so far. UPCOMING: 500 words by 0700 GMT, photos. Lunch copy by 0130 GMT.

CRI--PAKISTAN-WEST INDIES

KARACHI, Pakistan — Pakistan thrashed a jet lagged West Indies by 143 runs in their Twenty20 opener on Sunday for the second biggest margin of victory in top-level T20 cricket. By Rizwan Ali. SENT: 600 words, photos.

RGU--SUPER RUGBY

JOHANNESBURG — Super Rugby defending champions the Crusaders beat the Lions at Ellis Park again in a repeat of last season's final by coming back from 5-0 down to win 14-8 on Sunday. SENT: 360 words.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports(at)ap.org.