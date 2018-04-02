  1. Home
National League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/02 07:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 3 0 1.000
Atlanta 2 1 .667 1
New York 2 1 .667 1
Miami 2 2 .500
Philadelphia 1 2 .333 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 3 0 1.000
Pittsburgh 2 0 1.000 ½
Chicago 2 2 .500
St. Louis 1 2 .333 2
Cincinnati 0 3 .000 3
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 2 1 .667
San Francisco 2 1 .667
Colorado 1 2 .333 1
Los Angeles 1 2 .333 1
San Diego 0 3 .000 2

___

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.

N.Y. Mets 6, St. Louis 2

Washington 13, Cincinnati 7

Chicago Cubs 10, Miami 6, 10 innings

Atlanta 15, Philadelphia 2

Colorado 2, Arizona 1

Milwaukee 7, San Diego 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 0

Sunday's Games

Miami 6, Chicago Cubs 0

Pittsburgh 1, Detroit 0, 1st game

St. Louis 5, N.Y. Mets 1

Washington 6, Cincinnati 5

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 8:37 p.m.

Monday's Games

Minnesota (Lynn 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0) at Milwaukee (Davies 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 0-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Johnson 0-0) at Miami (Richards 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Lively 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Harvey 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Roark 0-0) at Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0), 7:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 0-0) at Arizona (Walker 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Bettis 0-0) at San Diego (Mitchell 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

Boston at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.