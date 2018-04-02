Sunday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Minnesota 402 001 000—7 10 0 Baltimore 000 000 000—0 3 1

Berrios and Garver; Gausman, Araujo (5), Bleier (6), Brach (8), Givens (9) and Sisco. W_Berrios 1-0. L_Gausman 0-1. HRs_Minnesota, Escobar (1), Dozier 2 (2), Sano (2).

___

New York 004 000 000—4 5 0 Toronto 010 000 24—7 12 1

Gray, Green (5), Kahnle (7), Robertson (7) and Romine; Stroman, D.Barnes (6), Axford (7), Clippard (8), Oh (9) and R.Martin. W_Clippard 1-0. L_Robertson 0-1. Sv_Oh (1). HRs_New York, Drury (1). Toronto, Smoak 2 (2).

___

Boston 000 011 000—2 6 0 Tampa Bay 010 000 000—1 8 1

Velazquez, Walden (6), Poyner (8), M.Barnes (8), Kelly (9) and Vazquez; Faria, Alvarado (5), Y.Chirinos (6) and W.Ramos. W_Velazquez 1-0. L_Alvarado 0-1. Sv_Kelly (1). HRs_Tampa Bay, Miller (1).

___

Houston 000 022 301—8 13 0 Texas 100 000 010—2 4 0

Cole, Devenski (8), Giles (9) and Stassi; Minor, C.Martin (5), Claudio (6), Jepsen (7), Gardewine (8) and R.Chirinos. W_Cole 1-0. L_Minor 0-1. HRs_Texas, Robinson (1), Gallo (1).

___

INTERLEAGUE Pittsburgh 100 000 000—1 6 0 Detroit 000 000 000—0 2 0

Williams, Feliz (7), Kontos (8), Rivero (9) and Cervelli; Fulmer, Greene (9) and Joh.Hicks. W_Williams 1-0. L_Fulmer 0-1. Sv_Rivero (1).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Chicago 000 000 000—0 8 0 Miami 000 051 00—6 8 0

Quintana, Duensing (7) and Caratini; Peters, Steckenrider (7), Guerrero (8), Barraclough (9) and Wallach. W_Peters 1-0. L_Quintana 0-1.

___

St. Louis 011 110 010—5 9 0 New York 010 000 000—1 7 0

Weaver, Bowman (6), Jor.Hicks (8), Leone (9) and Molina; Matz, Sewald (5), Rhame (7), Blevins (8), A.Ramos (9) and Plawecki. W_Weaver 1-0. L_Matz 0-1. HRs_St. Louis, Molina (2), DeJong 2 (2).