Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Minnesota
|402
|001
|000—7
|10
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|1
Berrios and Garver; Gausman, Araujo (5), Bleier (6), Brach (8), Givens (9) and Sisco. W_Berrios 1-0. L_Gausman 0-1. HRs_Minnesota, Escobar (1), Dozier 2 (2), Sano (2).
___
|New York
|004
|000
|000—4
|5
|0
|Toronto
|010
|000
|24—7
|12
|1
Gray, Green (5), Kahnle (7), Robertson (7) and Romine; Stroman, D.Barnes (6), Axford (7), Clippard (8), Oh (9) and R.Martin. W_Clippard 1-0. L_Robertson 0-1. Sv_Oh (1). HRs_New York, Drury (1). Toronto, Smoak 2 (2).
___
|Boston
|000
|011
|000—2
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|010
|000
|000—1
|8
|1
Velazquez, Walden (6), Poyner (8), M.Barnes (8), Kelly (9) and Vazquez; Faria, Alvarado (5), Y.Chirinos (6) and W.Ramos. W_Velazquez 1-0. L_Alvarado 0-1. Sv_Kelly (1). HRs_Tampa Bay, Miller (1).
___
|Houston
|000
|022
|301—8
|13
|0
|Texas
|100
|000
|010—2
|4
|0
Cole, Devenski (8), Giles (9) and Stassi; Minor, C.Martin (5), Claudio (6), Jepsen (7), Gardewine (8) and R.Chirinos. W_Cole 1-0. L_Minor 0-1. HRs_Texas, Robinson (1), Gallo (1).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|100
|000
|000—1
|6
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
Williams, Feliz (7), Kontos (8), Rivero (9) and Cervelli; Fulmer, Greene (9) and Joh.Hicks. W_Williams 1-0. L_Fulmer 0-1. Sv_Rivero (1).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000—0
|8
|0
|Miami
|000
|051
|00—6
|8
|0
Quintana, Duensing (7) and Caratini; Peters, Steckenrider (7), Guerrero (8), Barraclough (9) and Wallach. W_Peters 1-0. L_Quintana 0-1.
___
|St. Louis
|011
|110
|010—5
|9
|0
|New York
|010
|000
|000—1
|7
|0
Weaver, Bowman (6), Jor.Hicks (8), Leone (9) and Molina; Matz, Sewald (5), Rhame (7), Blevins (8), A.Ramos (9) and Plawecki. W_Weaver 1-0. L_Matz 0-1. HRs_St. Louis, Molina (2), DeJong 2 (2).