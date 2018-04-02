  1. Home
By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/02 05:42
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 55 21 .724
x-Boston 53 23 .697 2
x-Philadelphia 46 30 .605 9
New York 27 50 .351 28½
Brooklyn 25 51 .329 30
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
x-Washington 42 35 .545
Miami 41 36 .532 1
Charlotte 34 44 .436
Orlando 22 53 .293 19
Atlanta 21 55 .276 20½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 46 30 .605
x-Indiana 45 31 .592 1
Milwaukee 41 35 .539 5
Detroit 36 40 .474 10
Chicago 26 51 .338 20½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
z-Houston 62 14 .816
San Antonio 44 32 .579 18
New Orleans 43 33 .566 19
Dallas 23 53 .303 39
Memphis 21 55 .276 41
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 47 29 .618
Minnesota 44 33 .571
Oklahoma City 44 33 .571
Utah 43 33 .566 4
Denver 41 35 .539 6
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
y-Golden State 55 21 .724
L.A. Clippers 41 35 .539 14
L.A. Lakers 33 42 .440 21½
Sacramento 24 53 .312 31½
Phoenix 19 58 .247 36½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

___

Saturday's Games

Washington 107, Charlotte 93

Detroit 115, New York 109

Boston 110, Toronto 99

Brooklyn 110, Miami 109, OT

Golden State 112, Sacramento 96

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia 119, Charlotte 102

Chicago 113, Washington 94

Houston at San Antonio, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Dallas at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Denver, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Portland, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8 p.m.

Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Indiana at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Utah, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 8 p.m.

Memphis at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Golden State at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 10:30 p.m.