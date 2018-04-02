|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Haniger Sea
|2
|6
|1
|4
|.667
|Andrus Tex
|3
|10
|4
|6
|.600
|Cano Sea
|2
|7
|2
|4
|.571
|Davidson ChW
|2
|7
|4
|4
|.571
|Altuve Hou
|3
|11
|3
|6
|.545
|Bogaerts Bos
|4
|17
|4
|8
|.471
|Smoak Tor
|4
|15
|2
|7
|.467
|Pillar Tor
|4
|13
|4
|6
|.462
|Correa Hou
|3
|11
|2
|5
|.455
|Engel ChW
|2
|7
|0
|3
|.429
|Kipnis Cle
|2
|7
|1
|3
|.429
|Home Runs
Davidson, Chicago, 3; Marisnick, Houston, 2; Cruz, Seattle, 2; Sano, Minnesota, 2; Dozier, Minnesota, 2; Anderson, Chicago, 2; Stanton, New York, 2; Austin, New York, 2; Smoak, Toronto, 2; 30 tied at 1.
|Runs Batted In
Smoak, Toronto, 8; Davidson, Chicago, 6; Duda, Kansas City, 5; KDavis, Oakland, 4; Cruz, Seattle, 4; Alonso, Cleveland, 4; Drury, New York, 4; Stanton, New York, 4; Devers, Boston, 4; 12 tied at 3.
|Pitching
; 21 tied at 1-0.