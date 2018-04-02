  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/04/02 04:53
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Haniger Sea 2 6 1 4 .667
Andrus Tex 3 10 4 6 .600
Cano Sea 2 7 2 4 .571
Davidson ChW 2 7 4 4 .571
Altuve Hou 3 11 3 6 .545
Bogaerts Bos 4 17 4 8 .471
Smoak Tor 4 15 2 7 .467
Pillar Tor 4 13 4 6 .462
Correa Hou 3 11 2 5 .455
Engel ChW 2 7 0 3 .429
Kipnis Cle 2 7 1 3 .429
Home Runs

Davidson, Chicago, 3; Marisnick, Houston, 2; Cruz, Seattle, 2; Sano, Minnesota, 2; Dozier, Minnesota, 2; Anderson, Chicago, 2; Stanton, New York, 2; Austin, New York, 2; Smoak, Toronto, 2; 30 tied at 1.

Runs Batted In

Smoak, Toronto, 8; Davidson, Chicago, 6; Duda, Kansas City, 5; KDavis, Oakland, 4; Cruz, Seattle, 4; Alonso, Cleveland, 4; Drury, New York, 4; Stanton, New York, 4; Devers, Boston, 4; 12 tied at 3.

Pitching

; 21 tied at 1-0.