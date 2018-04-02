  1. Home
By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/02 04:40
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 3 1 .750
New York 2 2 .500 1
Toronto 2 2 .500 1
Baltimore 1 2 .333
Tampa Bay 1 3 .250 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 2 0 1.000
Minnesota 2 1 .667 ½
Cleveland 1 1 .500 1
Detroit 0 2 .000 2
Kansas City 0 2 .000 2
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 2 1 .667
Los Angeles 2 1 .667
Seattle 1 1 .500 ½
Oakland 1 2 .333 1
Texas 1 2 .333 1

___

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.

Houston 9, Texas 3

L.A. Angels 8, Oakland 3

Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

Cleveland 6, Seattle 5

Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2

Minnesota 6, Baltimore 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 3

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, ppd.

Minnesota 7, Baltimore 0

Toronto 7, N.Y. Yankees 4

Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1

Pittsburgh 1, Detroit 0, 1st game

Houston at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Monday's Games

Minnesota (Lynn 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Detroit (Boyd 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 0-0) at Toronto (Garcia 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Tillman 0-0) at Houston (Morton 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Johnson 0-0) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Colon 0-0) at Oakland (Gossett 0-0), 10:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Ramirez 0-0), 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

Boston at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.