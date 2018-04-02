BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Bogaerts Bos 3 12 4 8 .667 Haniger Sea 2 6 1 4 .667 Andrus Tex 3 10 4 6 .600 Cano Sea 2 7 2 4 .571 Davidson ChW 2 7 4 4 .571 Altuve Hou 3 11 3 6 .545 Correa Hou 3 11 2 5 .455 Engel ChW 2 7 0 3 .429 Kipnis Cle 2 7 1 3 .429 Cuthbert KC 2 5 0 2 .400 KDavis Oak 3 10 3 4 .400 AGarcia ChW 2 10 2 4 .400 Home Runs

Davidson, Chicago, 3; Marisnick, Houston, 2; Cruz, Seattle, 2; Sano, Minnesota, 2; Dozier, Minnesota, 2; Anderson, Chicago, 2; Stanton, New York, 2; Austin, New York, 2; 28 tied at 1.

Runs Batted In

Davidson, Chicago, 6; Duda, Kansas City, 5; KDavis, Oakland, 4; Cruz, Seattle, 4; Alonso, Cleveland, 4; Stanton, New York, 4; 13 tied at 3.

Pitching

; 19 tied at 1-0.