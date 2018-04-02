|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Washington
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Atlanta
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Miami
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Philadelphia
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Pittsburgh
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|Chicago
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Cincinnati
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|St. Louis
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|San Francisco
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Colorado
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Los Angeles
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|San Diego
|0
|3
|.000
|2
___
|Saturday's Games
Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.
N.Y. Mets 6, St. Louis 2
Washington 13, Cincinnati 7
Chicago Cubs 10, Miami 6, 10 innings
Atlanta 15, Philadelphia 2
Colorado 2, Arizona 1
Milwaukee 7, San Diego 3
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 0
|Sunday's Games
Miami 6, Chicago Cubs 0
Pittsburgh 1, Detroit 0, 1st game
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 8:37 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Minnesota (Lynn 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0) at Milwaukee (Davies 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 0-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Johnson 0-0) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Lively 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Harvey 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Roark 0-0) at Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0), 7:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 0-0) at Arizona (Walker 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Bettis 0-0) at San Diego (Mitchell 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Seattle at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.
Boston at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.