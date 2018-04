KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan beat West Indies by 143 runs in the first Twenty20 international at the National Stadium on Sunday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series:

Scores: Pakistan 203-5 (Hussain Talat 41, Fakhar Zaman 39) def. West Indies 60 all out in 13.4 overs (Marlon Samuels 18; Mohammad Amir 2-3, Shoaib Malik 2-13, Mohammad Nawaz 2-19) by 143 runs.