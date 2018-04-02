Montpellier up to 5th place after winning 3-1 at Caen

PARIS (AP) — Montpellier is finding some firepower to go alongside its steely defense with Giovanni Sio's two goals in a 3-1 win at Caen on Sunday helping the southern side move up to fifth place in the French league.

The Montpellier fans who made the 930-kilometer (577-mile) trip from near the balmy Mediterranean sea up to chilly Normandy for a late-afternoon kickoff were well rewarded.

The visitors were 2-0 up after 24 minutes thanks to Sio's first of the game and one from midfielder Ellyes Skhiri. Shortly after the break, Sio netted his 10th goal of the campaign to make it 3-0.

With only 26 goals conceded in 31 games, Montpellier has the league's second-best defense behind leader Paris Saint-Germain. But it also has one of the weakest attacks. This was only the second time Montpellier has scored three goals in a league game this season.

Croatian striker Ivan Santini grabbed a late consolation for Caen.

Montpellier is above sixth-place Rennes on goal difference, but Rennes has played one game less. Caen is 14th.

Later Sunday, fourth-place Lyon was at home to Toulouse.

PSG and second-place Monaco played in the League Cup final on Saturday. PSG won 3-0, beating Monaco in the final for the second straight year and winning the trophy for the fifth straight year.