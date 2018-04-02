Magnitude 4.3 earthquake rattles central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.3 earthquake jolted central Taiwan's Nantou County at 12:02 a.m. Monday morning (April 2), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the quake was located 17.5 kilometers east-southeast of Nantou County, at a depth of 23.7 kilometers, according to CWB data.

The strongest intensity of level felt from the quake was a level 4 recorded in Chanhua County, while an intensity level of 3 was felt in Nantou County, Yunlin County, Changhua County and Taichung City. An intensity level of 2 was felt in Miaoli County and Tainan City, while an intensity level of 1 was felt in Chiayi County, Hualien County, Taichung County, Kaohsiung City, Yilan County and Penghu County.

No injuries were reported at the time of publication.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

In the first three months of this year, the number of earthquakes recorded in Taiwan has been higher than the annual average over the previous three years, primarily due to aftershocks from the deadly magnitude 6.0 Hualien Earthquake on Feb. 6, according to the CWB.