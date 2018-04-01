Bremen beats Frankfurt 2-1 to leave relegation fears behind

BERLIN (AP) — Werder Bremen defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 at home to all but end the club's Bundesliga relegation worries on Sunday.

Bremen, which had been in the relegation zone until the 20th round, is now 11 points clear with six games remaining.

A mistake from Frankfurt's Lukas Hradecky, one of the best goalkeepers in the league, gifted the home side the winner with just over 10 minutes remaining. Hradecky misjudged David Abraham's attempted clearance of Zlatko Junuzovic's cross and allowed the ball to slip through his fingers.

Junuzovic, Bremen's captain, had opened the scoring before the half-hour mark after Thomas Delaney whipped the ball in.

Frankfurt refused to buckle and deservedly equalized early in the second half with a scissor kick from Luka Jovic after Kevin-Prince Boateng set him up with his heel.

But Hradecky's lapse cost the side a place among the Champions League-qualifying positions as Frankfurt dropped from fourth to sixth. A draw would have been enough to keep Leipzig at bay on goal difference.

Relegation-threatened Mainz was hosting Borussia Moenchengladbach later Sunday.