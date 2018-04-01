Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, April 1, 2018

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;90;79;A t-storm in spots;89;79;SSW;12;78%;68%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;87;75;Plenty of sun;88;75;WNW;14;42%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Clearing;73;50;Sunny and pleasant;78;49;W;10;35%;1%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny;66;57;Partly sunny, warmer;76;59;SSW;10;39%;25%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;47;37;Rain and drizzle;52;49;S;12;81%;85%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;41;24;Plenty of sunshine;39;19;N;13;47%;3%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cooler;57;45;Partly sunny;62;47;ESE;8;53%;10%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, cold;32;9;Mostly cloudy, cold;30;14;WNW;10;66%;32%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;68;A morning shower;83;67;SE;5;72%;47%;7

Athens, Greece;Sunshine, pleasant;71;52;Plenty of sunshine;68;48;SSE;6;47%;2%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;69;56;Partly sunny, nice;71;56;SSW;7;56%;0%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;81;58;Sunny and beautiful;85;61;SE;8;28%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A thunderstorm;92;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;73;ESE;5;76%;66%;7

Bangalore, India;Partial sunshine;92;69;A t-storm in spots;89;68;E;4;52%;47%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;89;77;An afternoon shower;90;78;SSW;7;73%;66%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;61;47;Partly sunny;61;51;NE;7;69%;64%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;77;52;Partly sunny, warm;77;52;ENE;5;35%;15%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Spotty showers;55;44;Partial sunshine;60;42;SSE;8;53%;6%;5

Berlin, Germany;Snow and rain;36;31;Sun and clouds;46;38;SE;7;69%;48%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A bit of rain;65;51;A little rain;64;49;ENE;4;77%;90%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;82;64;A t-storm in spots;81;65;N;5;63%;55%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy with some sun;56;40;Partial sunshine;56;41;ESE;12;51%;7%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;48;39;Rain and drizzle;55;50;SSW;9;65%;82%;1

Bucharest, Romania;A bit of a.m. rain;62;42;Partly sunny, breezy;57;32;WNW;15;52%;28%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;53;39;Sun and some clouds;56;42;SSE;10;49%;30%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun;76;66;Clouds and sun;75;65;E;9;75%;29%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;84;66;A thunderstorm;84;65;ENE;4;51%;82%;5

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;67;53;Mostly sunny, nice;69;54;SW;11;69%;1%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and delightful;83;58;Mostly cloudy;87;60;NNE;10;35%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;84;61;Areas of low clouds;74;61;SSE;10;76%;1%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;Partial sunshine;81;66;Partial sunshine;82;65;E;3;59%;39%;13

Chennai, India;Partial sunshine;91;81;A shower in the p.m.;96;80;SE;10;70%;58%;12

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, cold;38;25;A shower in the p.m.;44;41;SE;8;37%;83%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;92;77;A p.m. shower or two;89;77;S;6;70%;78%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy and chilly;39;31;Partly sunny, chilly;40;30;E;7;71%;52%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;74;63;Mostly sunny;73;62;N;15;89%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;75;50;A morning shower;69;65;S;7;92%;66%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;90;75;A shower or t-storm;86;75;SSW;6;83%;78%;7

Delhi, India;Sunny and hot;95;72;Hazy sun and hot;99;73;ENE;6;41%;0%;9

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;60;42;Periods of sun;73;28;N;12;24%;65%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;94;74;Clouds and sun, warm;98;76;SW;4;47%;8%;6

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;94;73;A t-storm around;90;73;SSW;4;69%;56%;11

Dublin, Ireland;A little p.m. rain;43;37;Periods of rain;52;45;S;15;91%;74%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and cooler;68;55;Warmer;79;56;NW;6;44%;74%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;63;56;Partly sunny;67;58;W;7;66%;13%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds;85;70;Partly sunny;86;71;SSE;8;63%;15%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;77;53;Some sun, a shower;76;56;ENE;6;62%;60%;6

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;81;67;Sunshine, pleasant;84;68;E;9;59%;27%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, chilly;36;31;Chilly with snow;34;27;NW;16;86%;85%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clearing;90;76;Clearing;93;76;SSE;5;59%;16%;9

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine, less humid;79;68;Clouds and sun;80;69;SSE;7;74%;9%;7

Honolulu, United States;Periods of sun;81;73;Cloudy with showers;79;72;WSW;10;82%;98%;3

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;99;70;Partly sunny, nice;95;71;SSW;5;43%;29%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;94;70;A t-storm in spots;93;71;N;9;36%;53%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;72;48;Cooler;57;46;SSW;9;75%;66%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Thundershower;90;77;A t-storm in spots;90;77;WSW;9;70%;60%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;90;76;Sunny;92;77;N;8;55%;3%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;73;57;Clearing, a t-storm;72;57;ENE;7;81%;69%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;80;53;A t-storm in spots;76;53;N;5;41%;78%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;91;74;Partly sunny;93;72;WNW;12;53%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;77;56;A t-storm in spots;81;57;SSE;6;53%;44%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and beautiful;98;68;Plenty of sunshine;100;72;NNW;10;7%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers around;61;41;Spotty showers;46;37;W;13;65%;66%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. shower or two;84;73;An afternoon shower;84;72;NNE;7;59%;71%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;74;WSW;7;76%;84%;4

Kolkata, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;91;74;Clouds and sun, nice;91;71;SW;5;60%;29%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers and t-storms;89;74;A p.m. t-storm;91;74;N;4;74%;75%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;59;33;A t-storm in spots;58;35;ENE;7;49%;64%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;80;SW;7;72%;64%;7

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;75;66;Nice with some sun;75;67;SSE;7;70%;29%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly cloudy;63;55;Rain, a thunderstorm;63;54;SW;11;82%;78%;3

London, United Kingdom;A little p.m. rain;47;41;Occasional rain;52;48;SSW;12;85%;86%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;70;55;Low clouds, then sun;67;55;S;6;70%;4%;5

Luanda, Angola;A stray thunderstorm;90;78;A shower in the a.m.;88;77;WSW;6;73%;66%;11

Madrid, Spain;Becoming cloudy;63;47;Mostly cloudy;66;50;SW;5;49%;76%;4

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;88;81;A morning shower;90;81;SSW;4;66%;63%;13

Manaus, Brazil;A downpour;85;74;A t-storm around;85;74;E;5;78%;79%;6

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;88;76;A shower in the p.m.;89;76;E;7;62%;66%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;81;56;Not as warm;70;53;SSE;9;58%;12%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;81;53;Partly sunny, nice;81;57;S;5;27%;27%;12

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;80;71;Mostly sunny, nice;82;72;E;9;68%;29%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Cooler with rain;44;41;Occasional rain;43;29;W;15;82%;78%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;88;80;Partly sunny, nice;88;80;ESE;7;64%;18%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun, nice;73;65;Showers around;73;61;ESE;10;74%;70%;3

Montreal, Canada;Windy and colder;37;24;Becoming cloudy;40;29;SSE;4;42%;30%;4

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;39;36;An afternoon shower;41;35;S;12;80%;72%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;90;79;Hazy sun;92;79;NNW;9;55%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;77;59;A t-shower in spots;78;60;NE;11;65%;73%;9

New York, United States;Breezy with some sun;61;34;A bit of a.m. snow;47;38;SSW;7;61%;74%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and nice;76;51;Sunny and pleasant;77;52;WNW;9;43%;0%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow;28;13;Cloudy;30;20;SSW;11;85%;66%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;69;53;Mostly sunny;72;54;SSW;7;62%;7%;7

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;39;17;Mostly sunny;39;16;N;5;51%;2%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Windy and colder;36;21;Becoming cloudy;41;25;SSW;11;45%;19%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;85;79;A shower in spots;85;76;NE;7;77%;80%;10

Panama City, Panama;Sun and some clouds;92;72;Some sun;92;73;NNW;10;52%;44%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;86;76;Afternoon rain;85;76;ENE;8;81%;88%;10

Paris, France;Spotty showers;51;43;Partly sunny;61;51;SW;9;58%;56%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;82;62;Plenty of sun;86;70;E;10;45%;7%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Thunderstorms;90;75;Decreasing clouds;92;77;SW;5;59%;30%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;90;74;A t-storm around;90;74;NNE;12;71%;55%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;88;69;An afternoon shower;87;70;NE;5;51%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;49;34;Partly sunny;52;39;SSE;7;57%;21%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;75;51;Mild with some sun;69;53;SSE;8;62%;30%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;65;54;Showers, some heavy;64;53;S;7;79%;91%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Sun, some clouds;70;53;Partial sunshine;69;53;S;8;69%;24%;5

Recife, Brazil;Shower/thunderstorm;84;76;A shower or two;85;75;ESE;7;74%;66%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;40;35;Cloudy, snow showers;39;26;ENE;4;65%;73%;1

Riga, Latvia;A little snow;41;35;A bit of snow;37;27;WNW;12;88%;84%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;90;77;A t-storm in spots;90;77;N;5;63%;64%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cloudy;84;66;Decreasing clouds;87;69;ESE;9;19%;2%;4

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;61;41;Clouds and sun;62;44;SE;8;67%;2%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning cloudy;40;32;A bit of a.m. snow;42;31;S;12;84%;81%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly cloudy;64;51;Partly cloudy;64;48;W;9;65%;2%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;84;59;Partly sunny;83;60;ENE;5;58%;30%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;82;73;Partial sunshine;84;74;SE;10;63%;3%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;78;64;Partly sunny;75;64;WNW;5;74%;33%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;80;50;Some sun, pleasant;78;50;E;7;21%;7%;13

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;81;56;Nice with sunshine;82;56;SW;4;46%;5%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;83;68;An afternoon shower;83;69;NE;5;71%;64%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cloudy;67;51;Rain, a thunderstorm;62;50;SSW;7;81%;89%;2

Seattle, United States;A little rain;48;37;A little rain;50;37;SSE;6;62%;66%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mild with low clouds;71;56;Some sun, pleasant;72;58;SSW;6;68%;13%;5

Shanghai, China;Warmer with some sun;81;61;Cloudy and very warm;79;63;SSE;8;58%;74%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. t-storm;90;78;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;NNE;10;75%;66%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Spotty showers;57;37;Partly sunny;55;35;WSW;13;61%;26%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny, nice;84;74;A shower or two;85;75;E;8;69%;74%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;37;31;Sunny, but chilly;38;24;W;11;55%;9%;3

Sydney, Australia;Warmer;85;69;Clouds and sun, warm;88;69;SSE;8;53%;30%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny;84;67;Mostly sunny, warm;87;68;SE;5;47%;14%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Decreasing clouds;39;31;A bit of snow;35;29;NW;15;90%;84%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and cooler;53;45;High clouds;68;53;SE;5;60%;14%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Low clouds breaking;54;38;Clouds and sun;61;45;WNW;8;65%;27%;6

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, pleasant;68;54;Partly sunny, nice;72;57;NE;6;24%;0%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Decreasing clouds;77;58;Sunny and pleasant;77;58;N;7;56%;0%;8

Tirana, Albania;Downpours, cooler;61;47;Mostly sunny;65;42;E;5;56%;1%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;63;55;Sunshine, pleasant;73;57;ESE;6;58%;16%;7

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;39;28;Increasing clouds;44;34;SSW;7;50%;26%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, cooler;68;56;Clearing;72;60;ESE;10;49%;3%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;68;49;Partly sunny;74;56;SSE;11;46%;1%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A bit of p.m. snow;52;18;Much colder;28;6;NNE;11;27%;1%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Occasional rain;47;33;Partly sunny, chilly;49;37;S;4;50%;33%;4

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;54;41;Mostly sunny;58;39;SE;9;47%;28%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun;89;72;High clouds and warm;93;72;NNE;5;38%;11%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain and snow;45;39;A bit of rain;41;29;W;14;85%;75%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Spotty showers;49;35;A bit of a.m. snow;45;33;WSW;19;63%;59%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunshine;64;59;Partly sunny, breezy;68;61;NNW;23;67%;4%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Clearing;99;76;Partly sunny, nice;97;75;SW;6;51%;14%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;61;35;Rather cloudy, mild;65;39;ENE;3;45%;14%;6

