Expelled Russian diplomats return from US amid spy dispute

A plane carrying Russian diplomats and their family members ordered to leave the U.S. is parked after landing at Vnukovo 2 government airport outside
A bus carrying Russian diplomats and their family members ordered to leave the U.S. depart from Vnukovo 2 government airport, outside Moscow, Russia,
Two children embrace as people gather and board a bus at the Russian Embassy in Washington, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A group of Russian diplomats, wh
Buses carrying Russian diplomats and their family members who were ordered to leave the U.S. depart from Vnukovo 2 government airport, outside Moscow,
A plane which carried Russian diplomats and their family members ordered to leave the U.S. stay on parking after landing at Vnukovo 2 government airpo
People gather around departing vehicles at the Russian Embassy in Washington, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A group of Russian diplomats, who earlier in t
People gather around departing vehicles at the Russian Embassy in Washington, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A group of Russian diplomats, who earlier in t
People gather as a bus and other vehicles are loaded at the Russian Embassy in Washington, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A group of Russian diplomats, who
A bus and other vehicles drive from the Russian Embassy in Washington, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A group of Russian diplomats, who earlier in the week
Bus passengers hold up a Russian flag as they leave the Russian Embassy in Washington, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A group of Russian diplomats, who ear
People walk down the driveway from the Russian Embassy in Washington, Saturday, March 31, 2018, after a bus and other vehicles departed . A group of R
Vehicles leave the Russian Embassy in Washington, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A group of Russian diplomats, who earlier in the week were ordered by th
People gather to board vehicles at the Russian Embassy in Washington, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A group of Russian diplomats, who earlier in the we
People gather and board a bus at the Russian Embassy in Washington, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A group of Russian diplomats, who earlier in the week w
A woman takes a group photograph as people gather and board a bus at the Russian Embassy in Washington, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A group of Russian d
Vehicles leave the Russian Embassy in Washington, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A group of Russian diplomats, who earlier in the week were ordered by the
Consulate employees remove the U.S flag at the U.S. consulate in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Russia announced the expulsion of mo
Military cadets walk past the U.S. consulate in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Russia announced the expulsion of more than 150 diplo
Consulate employees remove the U.S flag at the U.S. consulate in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Russia announced the expulsion of mo
Thomas Leary, the U.S. Consul General in St.Petersburg, 2nd right, observes as goods are loaded onto a truck outside the U.S. consulate in St.Petersbu
Thomas Leary, the U.S. Consul General in St.Petersburg speaks as goods are loaded onto a truck outside the U.S. consulate in St.Petersburg, Russia, Sa
Thomas Leary, the U.S. Consul General in St.Petersburg, centre, loads a sack onto a truck at the U.S. consulate as a Russian police officer guards the
Goods are loaded onto a truck outside the U.S. consulate as a Russian police officer guards the entrance in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, March 31,
Goods are loaded onto a truck outside the U.S. consulate as a Russian police officer guards the entrance in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, March 31,
Goods are loaded onto a truck outside the U.S. consulate in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Russia announced the expulsion of more th
Goods are loaded onto a truck outside the U.S. consulate in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Russia announced the expulsion of more th
Goods are loaded onto a truck outside the U.S. consulate in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Russia announced the expulsion of more th
Goods are loaded onto a truck outside the U.S. consulate in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Russia announced the expulsion of more th
MOSCOW (AP) — A plane carrying Russian diplomats who were expelled from the United States and their families has landed in Moscow.
Russian news agencies say the plane that landed Sunday at Vnukovo Airport was carrying diplomats from the Russian Embassy in Washington. A separate flight with diplomats and families from the New York consulate and Russia's United Nations mission was expected later in the day.
The United States last week ordered 60 Russian diplomats to leave, part of a widespread expulsion of diplomats by Britain and some of its allies in connection with the poisoning of a former Russian double agent and his daughter in Britain.
Britain alleges Russian involvement in the nerve agent poisoning. Moscow adamantly denies that and has ordered tit-for-tat expulsions of Western diplomats.