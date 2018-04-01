Estimated 52,000 Taiwan teens hooked on e-cigs

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Health and Welfare reported today new data estimating that over 52,000 teenagers in Taiwan regularly use e-cigarettes.

A poll administered by the Ministry found that e-cigarette use spiked from 2.0% among middle school students and 2.1% among high school students in 2013 to 3.7% and 4.8% respectively in 2015, reported CNA.

The Ministry estimates that there are 100,000 adult, over 18-years-old, e-cigarette smokers.

The Ministry says that e-cigarettes are highly addictive and their long-term effects are not yet fully understood which poses even more of a risk to young adopters. The Ministry is demanding immediate attention to this problem.

While there are more adult users, the rate at which youth smokers pick up the habit is significantly higher than among adults in Taiwan.

Studies show that over 80% of e-cigarettes contain nicotine, which teenagers may not realize. What's more, the highest rate of early adopters are found in the United States and South Korea, as are increased cases of asthma flare ups.

Taiwan legislators continue to discuss how to regulate and manage e-cigarettes, and even ban them, however legislation remains pending in the Executive Yuan.