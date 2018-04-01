Taiwan quake activity unusually high in first 3 months of 2018: CWB

TAIPEI (CNA) -- The number of earthquakes recorded in Taiwan in the first three months of 2018 was higher than the annual average over the previous three years, due mainly to aftershocks from the major Hualien quake on Feb. 6, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).



In the period January to March, there were 601 earthquakes in Taiwan, while the average number per year from 2015 to 2017 was 564, the bureau's data showed Saturday.



Of the 601 temblors recorded in Taiwan in the first three month of this year, 76 were categorized as major or significant, said Lin Tzu-wei (林祖慰), a section chief at the bureau's Seismology Center.



He said the high number of temblors so far this year was due mainly to the numerous aftershocks from a magnitude 6.0 earthquake that struck Hualien in eastern Taiwan on Feb. 6.



"We saw a record high monthly number of earthquakes in February," which totaled 500, with 66 categorized as significant, Lin told CNA.



However, the seismic activity gradually subsided in March, indicating that the sequence of the Feb. 6 earthquake had concluded and that significant fault movement in that area was unlikely in the near future, he said.



In March, a few earthquakes of magnitude 4.0 or bigger were recorded across Taiwan but the number was within normal range and the quakes were not related to the Hualien temblor, Lin said.



In the previous three years from 2015 to 2017, the number of quakes recorded in Taiwan was 549, 678 and 465, respectively, CWB data showed.



According to information released Saturday by the Central Geological Survey (CGS), the Hualien quake on Feb. 6 that took 17 lives originated from a fault line under the ocean about 13 kilometers northeast of the epicenter in downtown Hualien.