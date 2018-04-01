Sen. Warren says administration 'chaos' harming Asia policy

BEIJING (AP) — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren says chaos in the Trump administration is harming its ability to formulate coherent policy toward North Korea and other important issues in Asia.

Warren told reporters in Beijing on Saturday that vacancies in the foreign service are undermining Washington's ability to advance U.S interests.

She says U.S. allies, while still supportive, are "searching for information" about U.S. intentions in Asia.

She says President Donald Trump's agreement to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was "rash" in the absence of Pyongyang's commitment to take "any steps at all to indicate that they were serious about denuclearization."