Hamilton starts Flames' 3-goal first in 3-2 win over Oilers

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Dougie Hamilton starts Calgary's three-goal first period and the Flames beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 Saturday night.

Mikael Backlund had a goal and an assist and Garnet Hathaway also scored to help Calgary snap a seven-game skid. Michael Frolik added two assists and Mike Smith stopped 34 shots.

Hamilton's goal was his 17th of the season, the most by a defenseman in the NHL. He has 13 since Jan. 1, tying him with Sean Monahan for second on the team behind Matthew Tkachuk in that stretch.

Anton Slepyshev and Mike Cammalleri scored for Edmonton. Cam Talbot gave up three goals on seven shots before he was pulled 15 1/2 minutes in with the Oilers trailing 3-1. Al Montoya came on and stopped all 13 shots he faced.

Edmonton took the lead 2:41 in on Slepyshev's sixth of the season before the Flames scored three times in less than nine minutes.

Hamilton got things started with a wicked shot that got beat Talbot at 6:43 on the Oilers' first shot on goal.

Hathaway put the Flames in front at 11:54, beating Talbot on a wrister inside the post from nearly 60 feet out. The short-handed goal was Hathaway's first goal in 42 games.

Backlund neatly pulled the puck around Talbot and fired in his 14th goal of the season with 4:32 remaining in the first. Oilers coach Todd McLellan pulled Tablot after that.

The Oilers were the much better team in the second period, outshooting Calgary 12-5 and narrowing the deficit to 3-2 on Cammalleri's deflection with 7:19 left.

In one sequence, Edmonton had three odd-man rushes within the same penalty kill, but they only got one shot out of it. On consecutive 2-on-1s, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl failed each time to get a shot on goal.

Early in the third, the same duo combined again, but Draisaitl rang a shot off the post.

Smith was peppered with 15 shots in the final 20 minutes, but didn't let the tying goal beat him.

NOTES: McDavid, the NHL's leading scorer, failed to pick up a point, snapping his six-game scoring streak (seven goals, seven assists). ... Edmonton was 0 for 5 on the power play. Calgary was 0 for 3 and fell to 1 for 47 over the last 16 games. ... Calgary F Johnny Gaudreau returned to the lineup after missing two games (family matter). His line centered by Nick Shore also had Edmonton-born Spencer Foo, who made his NHL debut. ... With the Travis Hamonic (upper body) out, Matt Bartkowski returned to the lineup after being scratched 45 of the previous 46 games.

UP NEXT

Oilers: At Minnesota on Monday night before closing the season with two home games.

Flames: Host Arizona on Tuesday night.