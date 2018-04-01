  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/04/01 12:19
BC-BBN--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Eaton Was 2 8 5 6 .750
Martinez StL 2 7 2 5 .714
Gennett Cin 2 9 0 6 .667
Polanco Pit 1 5 3 3 .600
Cain Mil 3 14 3 8 .571
Flaherty Atl 3 13 5 7 .538
Bell Pit 1 6 1 3 .500
Hoskins Phi 3 10 2 5 .500
Yelich Mil 3 14 4 7 .500
Ahmed Ari 3 11 3 5 .455
Home Runs

Blackmon, Colorado, 3; Panik, San Francisco, 2; Schwarber, Chicago, 2; 33 tied at 1.

Runs Batted In

Ahmed, Arizona, 6; Goodwin, Washington, 5; Inciarte, Atlanta, 5; Markakis, Atlanta, 5; Blackmon, Colorado, 5; Braun, Milwaukee, 5; 5 tied at 4.

Pitching

; 20 tied at 1-0.