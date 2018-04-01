|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Eaton Was
|2
|8
|5
|6
|.750
|Martinez StL
|2
|7
|2
|5
|.714
|Gennett Cin
|2
|9
|0
|6
|.667
|Polanco Pit
|1
|5
|3
|3
|.600
|Cain Mil
|3
|14
|3
|8
|.571
|Flaherty Atl
|3
|13
|5
|7
|.538
|Bell Pit
|1
|6
|1
|3
|.500
|Hoskins Phi
|3
|10
|2
|5
|.500
|Yelich Mil
|3
|14
|4
|7
|.500
|Ahmed Ari
|3
|11
|3
|5
|.455
|Home Runs
Blackmon, Colorado, 3; Panik, San Francisco, 2; Schwarber, Chicago, 2; 33 tied at 1.
|Runs Batted In
Ahmed, Arizona, 6; Goodwin, Washington, 5; Inciarte, Atlanta, 5; Markakis, Atlanta, 5; Blackmon, Colorado, 5; Braun, Milwaukee, 5; 5 tied at 4.
|Pitching
; 19 tied at 1-0.