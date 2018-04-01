  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwan students combine art and math to make 80 foot nylon heart

Taitung high school students applied their mathematical knowledge to the construction of a giant heart 

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/04/01 12:26

Taitung students make math art. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An all girls senior high school in Taichung brought their mathematical studies at school to life with a 27 meter by 25 meter heart (88 feet by 82 feet).

The guiding teacher, Lin Chi-chuan (林志全), guided the students through the project for a week. The students used over 70 spools of red nylon rope to create the outline and woven-like texture of the heart, according to CNA. 

The Ministry of Education said in a press release today that this project is very much in line with the national core curriculum and is an excellent way to help students prepare for future challenges requiring applied mathematics. 

Even during bad weather, students still turned up with a positive and eager attitude to work on the heart. The project began after college entrance exams.

"In the past when students faced problems, we were limited to only thinking about them theoretically in the classroom. By actually solving the problems and working towards a goal, students gain a deeper understanding of the math involved," said Lin.

Students managed each phase of the project, including planning, budgeting, acquiring materials, time management, and measuring. 

"The heart isn't a simple figure to make. This was a great opportunity for students to structure and solve problems in an aesthetically pleasing way," said Lin. 

 

 
math
art
Taitung

RELATED ARTICLES

Reformed Taiwan gang member becomes wood carving master
2018/03/26 10:15
Taiwanese woman's journey to achieving full body tattoo
2018/03/23 18:41
Design selected to house Taoyuan Art Museum in Taiwan
2018/03/23 11:51
Cruise passengers transported to land of eastern Taiwan by rubber boats say it’s like Normandy landings
2018/03/22 15:05
'2018 International Tea Culture Exchange Exhibition' kicks off in southern Taiwan
2018/03/18 16:15