Taiwan students combine art and math to make 80 foot nylon heart

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An all girls senior high school in Taichung brought their mathematical studies at school to life with a 27 meter by 25 meter heart (88 feet by 82 feet).

The guiding teacher, Lin Chi-chuan (林志全), guided the students through the project for a week. The students used over 70 spools of red nylon rope to create the outline and woven-like texture of the heart, according to CNA.

The Ministry of Education said in a press release today that this project is very much in line with the national core curriculum and is an excellent way to help students prepare for future challenges requiring applied mathematics.

Even during bad weather, students still turned up with a positive and eager attitude to work on the heart. The project began after college entrance exams.

"In the past when students faced problems, we were limited to only thinking about them theoretically in the classroom. By actually solving the problems and working towards a goal, students gain a deeper understanding of the math involved," said Lin.

Students managed each phase of the project, including planning, budgeting, acquiring materials, time management, and measuring.

"The heart isn't a simple figure to make. This was a great opportunity for students to structure and solve problems in an aesthetically pleasing way," said Lin.