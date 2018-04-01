Public advised to take precautions against scrub typhus when engaging in outdoor activities 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—In a press release issued by Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (Taiwan CDC) last week, the agency urged the public to take precautions against scrub typhus when doing outdoor activities such as cleaning graves, camping, hiking, and visiting chigger-infested areas such as bush areas that facilitate exposure to chiggers and increase the risk of acquiring scrub typhus.

To prevent chigger bites, Taiwan CDC advised that the public wear protective clothing such as long-sleeved shirts and pants, apply officially approved insect repellents to exposed skin, and change clothes and take a shower immediately after a visit to the bush area.

As of March 25, 2018, a total of 67 scrub typhus cases have been confirmed in Taiwan this year, including 20 cases in Taitung County and 15 cases in Hualien County, according to the agency’s surveillance data. Scrub typhus cases are reported in Taiwan throughout the year, which usually begin to increase during April and May and peak during June and July, the agency said, citing the data, adding that during 2015 and 2017, Penghu County, Taitung County, Hualien County, and Kinmen County report more cases.

Scrub typhus is a disease that is transmitted by chiggers, which like to stay at the tips of weeds, waiting for an opportunity to attach to passing humans or animals, Taiwan CDC said. Therefore, the chance of becoming infected with scrub typhus is much higher when people walk through bush areas, the agency said. After being bitten by the chigger, a painless eschar will form over the bite, and the incubation period usually ranges from nine to 12 days, the agency said. Subsequently, symptoms such as persistent fever, headache, sweating and swelling or inflammation of the lymph gland will begin to develop, Taiwan CDC said, adding that after having had fever for about 1 week, a dark red papule will appear in the trunk, spread to extremities, and disappear after several days.

If symptoms such as persistent fever, headache and eschar develop, please seek medical attention immediately and inform the doctor of your travel and exposure history to serve as a reference for clinical diagnosis.

For more information, please call the toll-free Communicable Disease Reporting and Consultation Hotline, 1922 (or 0800-001922)