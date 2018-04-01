New Zealand vs. England scoreboard

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — Scoreboard Sunday on the third day of the second cricket test between New Zealand and England at Hagley Oval.

England, 1st Innings 307 New Zealand, 1st Innings (Overnight: 192-6)

Jeet Raval c Bairstow b Anderson 5

Tom Latham c Bairstow b Broad 0

Kane Williamson c Bairstow b Anderson 22

Ross Taylor c Cook b Broad 2

Henry Nicholls lbw b Broad 0

B.J. Watling b Anderson 85

Colin de Grandhomme c Bairstow b Broad 72

Tim Southee b Anderson 50

Ish Sodhi c Bairstow b Broad 1

Neil Wagner not out 24

Trent Boult c Malan b Broad 16

Extras (1lb) 1

TOTAL (all out) 278

Overs: 93.3. Batting time: 421 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-14, 3-17, 4-17, 5-36, 6-178, 7-226, 8-231, 9-239, 10-278.

Bowling: James Anderson 24-5-76-4, Stuart Broad 22.3-5-54-6, Mark Wood 21-3-69-0, Jack Leach 19-3-52-0, Joe Root 1-0-9-0, Ben Stokes 6-2-17-0.

Toss: New Zealand.

Series: New Zealand leads two-test series 1-0.

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, South Africa, and Bruce Oxenford, Australia.

TV umpire: Paul Reiffel, Australia. Match referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.