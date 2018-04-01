New Zealand vs. England scoreboard

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — Scoreboard Sunday on the third day of the second cricket test between New Zealand and England at Hagley Oval.
|England, 1st Innings 307
|New Zealand, 1st Innings
|(Overnight: 192-6)
Jeet Raval c Bairstow b Anderson 5
Tom Latham c Bairstow b Broad 0
Kane Williamson c Bairstow b Anderson 22
Ross Taylor c Cook b Broad 2
Henry Nicholls lbw b Broad 0
B.J. Watling b Anderson 85
Colin de Grandhomme c Bairstow b Broad 72
Tim Southee b Anderson 50
Ish Sodhi c Bairstow b Broad 1
Neil Wagner not out 24
Trent Boult c Malan b Broad 16
Extras (1lb) 1
TOTAL (all out) 278
Overs: 93.3. Batting time: 421 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-14, 3-17, 4-17, 5-36, 6-178, 7-226, 8-231, 9-239, 10-278.
Bowling: James Anderson 24-5-76-4, Stuart Broad 22.3-5-54-6, Mark Wood 21-3-69-0, Jack Leach 19-3-52-0, Joe Root 1-0-9-0, Ben Stokes 6-2-17-0.
Toss: New Zealand.
Series: New Zealand leads two-test series 1-0.
Umpires: Marais Erasmus, South Africa, and Bruce Oxenford, Australia.
TV umpire: Paul Reiffel, Australia. Match referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.