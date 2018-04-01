|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Eaton Was
|2
|8
|5
|6
|.750
|Iannetta Col
|2
|7
|1
|5
|.714
|Martinez StL
|2
|7
|2
|5
|.714
|Gennett Cin
|2
|9
|0
|6
|.667
|Polanco Pit
|1
|5
|3
|3
|.600
|Ahmed Ari
|2
|7
|3
|4
|.571
|Flaherty Atl
|3
|13
|5
|7
|.538
|Bell Pit
|1
|6
|1
|3
|.500
|Cain Mil
|2
|10
|2
|5
|.500
|Hoskins Phi
|3
|10
|2
|5
|.500
|Maybin Mia
|2
|4
|0
|2
|.500
|Home Runs
Panik, San Francisco, 2; 33 tied at 1.
|Runs Batted In
Goodwin, Washington, 5; Inciarte, Atlanta, 5; Markakis, Atlanta, 5; Ahmed, Arizona, 5; Braun, Milwaukee, 5; FFreeman, Atlanta, 4; Cespedes, New York, 4; Lamb, Arizona, 4; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 4; 10 tied at 3.
|Pitching
; 16 tied at 1-0.