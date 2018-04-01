All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Boston 77 49 17 11 109 258 197 x-Tampa Bay 78 52 22 4 108 282 224 x-Toronto 79 47 25 7 101 267 226 Florida 77 39 30 8 86 232 236 Detroit 79 30 38 11 71 207 242 Montreal 78 28 38 12 68 198 250 Ottawa 78 27 40 11 65 210 274 Buffalo 78 25 41 12 62 187 260 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Washington 78 46 25 7 99 244 229 Pittsburgh 79 45 28 6 96 262 243 Columbus 79 44 29 6 94 231 217 Philadelphia 78 39 25 14 92 234 232 New Jersey 78 41 28 9 91 236 235 Carolina 79 35 33 11 81 220 247 N.Y. Rangers 79 34 36 9 77 228 256 N.Y. Islanders 79 32 37 10 74 253 288 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Nashville 78 50 17 11 111 254 203 x-Winnipeg 78 48 20 10 106 260 207 Minnesota 78 43 25 10 96 239 221 St. Louis 77 43 28 6 92 215 202 Colorado 78 42 28 8 92 246 224 Dallas 79 40 31 8 88 224 216 Chicago 79 32 37 10 74 223 245 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Vegas 78 49 22 7 105 260 211 San Jose 78 44 24 10 98 241 214 Los Angeles 79 43 28 8 94 229 194 Anaheim 78 40 25 13 93 220 209 Calgary 78 35 33 10 80 206 239 Edmonton 78 34 38 6 74 225 252 Vancouver 79 30 40 9 69 208 253 Arizona 78 27 40 11 65 195 248

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

Friday's Games

Carolina 4, Washington 1

Toronto 5, N.Y. Islanders 4

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Rangers 3

Colorado 5, Chicago 0

Anaheim 2, Los Angeles 1, OT

Vegas 4, St. Louis 3, OT

Saturday's Games

Boston 5, Florida 1

Detroit 2, Ottawa 0

Vancouver 5, Columbus 4, OT

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Islanders 3

N.Y. Rangers 2, Carolina 1

Pittsburgh 5, Montreal 2

Winnipeg 3, Toronto 1

Dallas 4, Minnesota 1

Buffalo 7, Nashville 4

St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.