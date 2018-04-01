Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|000
|020
|100—3
|4
|2
|Toronto
|101
|001
|02—5
|9
|0
Sabathia, Warren (6), Holder (6), Betances (7) and G.Sanchez; Estrada, Tepera (8), Osuna (9) and Maile. W_Tepera 1-0. L_Betances 0-1. Sv_Osuna (1). HRs_New York, Austin 2 (2). Toronto, Solarte (1).
___
|Cleveland
|400
|200
|000—6
|6
|0
|Seattle
|012
|002
|000—5
|10
|0
Carrasco, McAllister (6), A.Miller (7), Allen (9) and Gomes; Paxton, Lawrence (5), Rzepczynski (8), Altavilla (9) and Marjama. W_Carrasco 1-0. L_Paxton 0-1. Sv_Allen (1). HRs_Cleveland, Alonso (1), Gomes (1). Seattle, Cruz (2), Haniger (1).
___
|Houston
|031
|011
|210—9
|14
|0
|Texas
|001
|001
|010—3
|5
|0
McCullers, Harris (6), Sipp (7), McHugh (8) and McCann; Moore, Gardewine (5), Chavez (6), Diekman (8), Leclerc (8), Bush (9) and Centeno. W_McCullers 1-0. L_Moore 0-1. HRs_Houston, Correa (1), Marisnick (2). Texas, Andrus (1).
___
|Los Angeles
|102
|013
|001—8
|12
|0
|Oakland
|000
|003
|000—3
|8
|1
Shoemaker, Bedrosian (6), Alvarez (7), Johnson (7), Bard (9) and Rivera; Mengden, Hendriks (6), Coulombe (7), Pagan (8) and Maxwell. W_Shoemaker 1-0. L_Mengden 0-1.
___
|Boston
|010
|101
|000—3
|7
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|001
|010—2
|8
|1
Porcello, Hembree (6), Poyner (7), C.Smith (8), Kimbrel (9) and Leon; Kittredge, Yarbrough (4), Romo (8), Roe (9) and Sucre. W_Porcello 1-0. L_Kittredge 0-1. Sv_Kimbrel (2). HRs_Boston, Bogaerts (1). Tampa Bay, Gomez (1).
___
|Minnesota
|102
|110
|100—6
|9
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|002—2
|3
|1
Gibson, Pressly (7), Moya (9) and J.Castro; Cashner, Cortes (6), Araujo (8), M.Castro (9) and Joseph, Sisco. W_Gibson 1-0. L_Cashner 0-1. HRs_Minnesota, Kepler (1), Sano (1), Castro (1). Baltimore, Beckham (1).
___
|Chicago
|100
|000
|030—4
|8
|0
|Kansas City
|201
|000
|000—3
|6
|0
Giolito, Farquhar (7), N.Jones (8), Soria (9) and W.Castillo; Kennedy, Grimm (7), Maurer (8), Hill (9) and Butera. W_Farquhar 1-0. L_Maurer 0-1. Sv_Soria (1). HRs_Chicago, Moncada (1).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|000
|100
|010—2
|7
|0
|New York
|200
|110
|11—6
|11
|1
Wacha, Norris (5), Sherriff (7), Tuivailala (7), Lyons (8) and Molina; deGrom, Gsellman (6), Swarzak (7), Familia (8) and d'Arnaud. W_deGrom 1-0. L_Wacha 0-1. Sv_Familia (1). HRs_St. Louis, Carpenter (1). New York, Cespedes (1), d'Arnaud (1).
___
|Washington
|301
|110
|124—13
|14
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|102
|022—
|7
|12
|0
Strasburg, Solis (7), Grace (8), Romero (9), Gott (9) and Wieters; L.Castillo, Brice (6), Stephens (8), Quackenbush (9), Hughes (9) and Barnhart. W_Strasburg 1-0. L_L.Castillo 0-1. HRs_Washington, Adams (1), Eaton (1), Goodwin (1), Turner (1). Cincinnati, Schebler (1), Suarez (1), Duvall (1).
___
|Philadelphia
|200
|000
|000—
|2
|6
|4
|Atlanta
|124
|105
|02—15
|19
|0
Velasquez, Milner (3), Thompson (4), Rios (6), Arano (7), Florimon (8) and Alfaro; McCarthy, Winkler (6), Socolovich (7), Ravin (9) and Stewart. W_McCarthy 1-0. L_Velasquez 0-1. HRs_Atlanta, Adams (1).