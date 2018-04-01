Saturday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE New York 000 020 100—3 4 2 Toronto 101 001 02—5 9 0

Sabathia, Warren (6), Holder (6), Betances (7) and G.Sanchez; Estrada, Tepera (8), Osuna (9) and Maile. W_Tepera 1-0. L_Betances 0-1. Sv_Osuna (1). HRs_New York, Austin 2 (2). Toronto, Solarte (1).

___

Cleveland 400 200 000—6 6 0 Seattle 012 002 000—5 10 0

Carrasco, McAllister (6), A.Miller (7), Allen (9) and Gomes; Paxton, Lawrence (5), Rzepczynski (8), Altavilla (9) and Marjama. W_Carrasco 1-0. L_Paxton 0-1. Sv_Allen (1). HRs_Cleveland, Alonso (1), Gomes (1). Seattle, Cruz (2), Haniger (1).

___

Houston 031 011 210—9 14 0 Texas 001 001 010—3 5 0

McCullers, Harris (6), Sipp (7), McHugh (8) and McCann; Moore, Gardewine (5), Chavez (6), Diekman (8), Leclerc (8), Bush (9) and Centeno. W_McCullers 1-0. L_Moore 0-1. HRs_Houston, Correa (1), Marisnick (2). Texas, Andrus (1).

___

Los Angeles 102 013 001—8 12 0 Oakland 000 003 000—3 8 1

Shoemaker, Bedrosian (6), Alvarez (7), Johnson (7), Bard (9) and Rivera; Mengden, Hendriks (6), Coulombe (7), Pagan (8) and Maxwell. W_Shoemaker 1-0. L_Mengden 0-1.

___

Boston 010 101 000—3 7 0 Tampa Bay 000 001 010—2 8 1

Porcello, Hembree (6), Poyner (7), C.Smith (8), Kimbrel (9) and Leon; Kittredge, Yarbrough (4), Romo (8), Roe (9) and Sucre. W_Porcello 1-0. L_Kittredge 0-1. Sv_Kimbrel (2). HRs_Boston, Bogaerts (1). Tampa Bay, Gomez (1).

___

Minnesota 102 110 100—6 9 0 Baltimore 000 000 002—2 3 1

Gibson, Pressly (7), Moya (9) and J.Castro; Cashner, Cortes (6), Araujo (8), M.Castro (9) and Joseph, Sisco. W_Gibson 1-0. L_Cashner 0-1. HRs_Minnesota, Kepler (1), Sano (1), Castro (1). Baltimore, Beckham (1).

___

Chicago 100 000 030—4 8 0 Kansas City 201 000 000—3 6 0

Giolito, Farquhar (7), N.Jones (8), Soria (9) and W.Castillo; Kennedy, Grimm (7), Maurer (8), Hill (9) and Butera. W_Farquhar 1-0. L_Maurer 0-1. Sv_Soria (1). HRs_Chicago, Moncada (1).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE St. Louis 000 100 010—2 7 0 New York 200 110 11—6 11 1

Wacha, Norris (5), Sherriff (7), Tuivailala (7), Lyons (8) and Molina; deGrom, Gsellman (6), Swarzak (7), Familia (8) and d'Arnaud. W_deGrom 1-0. L_Wacha 0-1. Sv_Familia (1). HRs_St. Louis, Carpenter (1). New York, Cespedes (1), d'Arnaud (1).

___

Washington 301 110 124—13 14 1 Cincinnati 000 102 022— 7 12 0

Strasburg, Solis (7), Grace (8), Romero (9), Gott (9) and Wieters; L.Castillo, Brice (6), Stephens (8), Quackenbush (9), Hughes (9) and Barnhart. W_Strasburg 1-0. L_L.Castillo 0-1. HRs_Washington, Adams (1), Eaton (1), Goodwin (1), Turner (1). Cincinnati, Schebler (1), Suarez (1), Duvall (1).

___

Philadelphia 200 000 000— 2 6 4 Atlanta 124 105 02—15 19 0

Velasquez, Milner (3), Thompson (4), Rios (6), Arano (7), Florimon (8) and Alfaro; McCarthy, Winkler (6), Socolovich (7), Ravin (9) and Stewart. W_McCarthy 1-0. L_Velasquez 0-1. HRs_Atlanta, Adams (1).