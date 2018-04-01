Revolution-Dynamo, Sums

|New England
|1
|1—2
|Houston
|0
|0—0
First half_1, New England, Bunbury, 1 (Penilla, Caicedo), 15th minute.
Second half_2, New England, Penilla, 1 (Somi), 71st.
Goalies_New England, Matt Turner; Houston, Chris Seitz.
Yellow Cards_Somi, New England, 52nd; Fagundez, New England, 64th; Machado, Houston, 69th; Fuenmayor, Houston, 86th.
Red Cards_Beasley, Houston, 35th.
Referee_Sorin Stoica. Assistant Referees_Adam Garner, Jason White. 4th Official_Guido Gonzalez, Jr.
A_17,156 (22,039)
|Lineups
New England_Matt Turner; Jalil Anibaba, Claude Dielna, Andrew Farrell, Gabriel Somi (Chris Tierney, 87th); Zahibo, Teal Bunbury (Juan Agudelo, 54th), Luis Alberto Caicedo, Scott Caldwell (Kelyn Rowe, 68th), Diego Fagundez; Cristian Penilla.
Houston_Chris Seitz; Leonardo, DaMarcus Beasley, Alejandro Fuenmayor, Adolfo Machado; Eric Alexander (Memo Rodriguez, 78th), Darwin Ceren, Tomas Martinez (Romell Quioto, 66th), Andrew Wenger; Alberth Elis (Mac Steeves, 78th), Mauro Manotas.