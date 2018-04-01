Deals abound for Taipei Children’s Month

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--With the arrival of Taipei Children’s Month in April, Taipei City has organized a series of events and offered generous deals to commemorate the occasion. On April 1, Taipei Zoo will present adventurous yet educational activities for the public to join the fun, kicking off the city-wide, month-long events for members of the future generations.
In many occasions, the Taipei Children’s Month folio (hard copy), is required to enjoy the special deals. The Taipei Children’s Month folio hard copies had been sent to every elementary school in the city before March 23, and every pupil is supposed to have one copy, according to Taipei City’s Department of Education (DOE).
For more information about the month-long series of activities, please visit the Taipei Children’s Month official website (Chinese).
Events for Taipei Children’s Month throughout April are listed below:
|
Venue
|
Discount Period
|
Details
|
A1: Taipei Children’s Amusement Park
|
4/1, 4/4-8
|
Free admission for one child and one accompanying adult. Required documents: 2018 Taipei Children’s Month folio (hardcopy), digital student ID, or National Health Insurance Card. (Amusement rides are charged at regular prices.)
|
A2: Maokong Gondola
|
4/1, 4/4-8
|
Children eligible for unlimited rides by presenting the 2018 Taipei Children’s Month folio (hardcopy), student ID card, or National Health Insurance Card.
|
A3: Taipei Zoo
|
4/1, 4/4-8
|
Free admissions for children and one accompanying adult with the Taipei Children’s Month folio (or an ID document).
|
A4: Taipei Water Park
|
4/1-8
|
Free admissions for children and one accompanying adult with Taipei Children’s Month folio or an ID document (The offer does not cover access to Aqua-Friendly Experience and Education Area.)
|
A5: National Museum of History
|
4/4
|
|
A6: Taipei Astronomical Museum
|
-
|
|
A7: Taipei 101 Observatory
|
4/1-30
|
Free admission for children with the Taipei Children’s Month folio
|
A8: Taipei City Youth Development Office
|
4/1-30
|
20% discount on tickets to the roller skating rink; 50% discount on 4/1, 4/4-8
|
A9: Postal Museum
|
4/1-29
|
Free admission for children and one accompanying adult with the Taipei Children’s Month folio.
|
A10: Shung Ye Museum of Formosan Aborigines
|
4/1-4/30
|
Taipei Children’s Month folio can be used for one of the following:
|
A11: National Taiwan Museum
|
4/4 – 4/8
|
Free admission for children with Taipei Children’s Month folio; 50% off on admission for one accompanying adult
|
Sports Centers
|
-
|
|
A12: Taipei Tennis Center
|
4/4 – 4/7
|
Free tennis and badminton class for pass owners.
|
A13: Taiwan Recreation & Sports Management Association (Family Sessions)
|
4/7, 4/8, 4/21, 4/22
|
Special discounts for exploration activities for children ages 7-12 and one accompanying adult with the presentation of Taipei Children’s Month folio.
|
A14: Evergreen Marine Museum
|
4/1-30
|
|
A15: Miniature Museum of Taiwan
|
4/1-29
|
40% off on entry for pass owners and 20% off on entry for the accompanying adult.
The source of the tables: the DOE of Taipei City Government
|
Venue
|
Discount Period
|
Details
|
B1: Taipei Symphony Orchestra
|
4/1-30
|
20% discount on concert tickets for one child and one accompanying adult.
|
B2: Taipei Chinese Orchestra
|
4/1-30
|
|
B3: Taipei Garden Mall
|
Weekends, holidays
|
Each Taipei Children’s Month folio can be used to redeem one of the following:
|
B4:Futian Village Eco-educational Farm
|
4/1-30
|
|
B5: Guandu Nature Park
|
4/1-30
|
Free admission for pass owners.
|
B6: Kuo Yuan Ye Museum of Cake and Pastry (Shihlin)
|
4/1, 4/4-8, 4/14-15, 4/22, 4/28-29
|
|
B7: Puppetry Art Center of Taipei
|
4/4 – 4/8
|
|
B8: Taipei City Hakka Cultural Park
|
4/1, 4/4-8, 4/14-15, 4/21-4/22, 4/28-29
|
|
B9: Taipei Children’s Amusement Park – If Kids Theatre
|
4/1-30
|
30% off on admission for children (The offer does not apply to group visitors.)
|
4/1, 4/4-8
|
“Buy one, get one free” deal for a child and an accompanying adult
|
4/1-30
|
15% off on the tickets for the troupe’s 35th work for pass owners (Hardcopy of the pass is required.)
|
Taipei Children’s Amusement Park – i-FUN Hub
|
4/1-30
|
Great deals for pass owners on designated programs. (Hardcopy of the pass is required.)
|
Taipei Children’s Amusement Park – Magic Camera
|
4/1-30
|
NT$ 50 off on purchase of keepsake key rings with the presentation of the pass at check-out.
|
Taipei Children’s Amusement Park – VR World
|
4/1-30
|
4/1-30: For pair tickets, a special admission price of NT$ 50 for the second individual (Regular price is NT$ 150 each.)
|
B10: Puppet Beings Theatre
|
4/1-30
|
Children enrolled in schools or kindergarten in Taipei enjoy a 15% discount on all performance tickets purchased via NTCH Ticketing system (with the exception for minimum-priced tickets)
|
B11: BabyBoss City
|
4/4-8
|
40% off on admission for one pass owner and one accompanying adult. (The hardcopy of the pass must be presented at the ticket booth.)
|
Venue
|
Discount Period
|
Details
|
C1: New Taipei City Tamsui Historical Museum
|
4/1-29
|
|
C2: Shihsanhang Museum of Archaeology
|
-
|
|
C3: New Taipei City Hakka Museum
|
4/1-30
|
20% off on designated DIY activities for pass owners
|
C4: Juming Museum
|
4/1-29
|
Group discount for visitors of four presenting the pass at the ticket booth
|
C5: New Taipei City Gold Museum
|
4/1-8 13:30-16:00
|
Family visitors with fourth through sixth graders presenting Taipei Children’s Month folio will receive a discounted admission of NT$ 200 each to explore “Day in A Life of A Miner.” (Regular price per ticket is NT$ 280.)
|
C6: Shushinbo Wagashi Museum
|
4/1-30
|
5% off on all DIY activities for pass owners; discounted price of NT$ 150 for a child aged 12 and under with an accompanying adult. (Regular price is NT$300. The offer does not apply to group visitors.)
