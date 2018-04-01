Deals abound for Taipei Children’s Month

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--With the arrival of Taipei Children’s Month in April, Taipei City has organized a series of events and offered generous deals to commemorate the occasion. On April 1, Taipei Zoo will present adventurous yet educational activities for the public to join the fun, kicking off the city-wide, month-long events for members of the future generations.

In many occasions, the Taipei Children’s Month folio (hard copy), is required to enjoy the special deals. The Taipei Children’s Month folio hard copies had been sent to every elementary school in the city before March 23, and every pupil is supposed to have one copy, according to Taipei City’s Department of Education (DOE).

For more information about the month-long series of activities, please visit the Taipei Children’s Month official website (Chinese).

Events for Taipei Children’s Month throughout April are listed below:

Venue Discount Period Details A1: Taipei Children’s Amusement Park 4/1, 4/4-8 Free admission for one child and one accompanying adult. Required documents: 2018 Taipei Children’s Month folio (hardcopy), digital student ID, or National Health Insurance Card. (Amusement rides are charged at regular prices.) A2: Maokong Gondola 4/1, 4/4-8 Children eligible for unlimited rides by presenting the 2018 Taipei Children’s Month folio (hardcopy), student ID card, or National Health Insurance Card. A3: Taipei Zoo 4/1, 4/4-8 Free admissions for children and one accompanying adult with the Taipei Children’s Month folio (or an ID document).

Participants of designated activities will receive a gift. A4: Taipei Water Park 4/1-8 Free admissions for children and one accompanying adult with Taipei Children’s Month folio or an ID document (The offer does not cover access to Aqua-Friendly Experience and Education Area.) A5: National Museum of History 4/4 Free admissions to regular exhibitions for one child with one accompanying adult. The presentation of the pass required.

Ticket holders of the “Chihiro Iwasaki Exhibition Children in the World: Peace and Happiness for All” can enjoy free admission to a related event, with limited openings. A6: Taipei Astronomical Museum - 4/1, 4/4-8, 4/14-15, 4/21-22, 4/28-29: Taipei Children’s Month folio owners can redeem a gift at the information counter.

4/4: Free film screening at the fourth floor for children ages 12 and under.

4/1, 4/4-4/8: free film screenings at 09:00, 09:40, and 10:20 A7: Taipei 101 Observatory 4/1-30 Free admission for children with the Taipei Children’s Month folio

(For safety reasons, every child must be in the company of a responsible adult. The purchase of a full-priced ticket is necessary for the accompanying adult.) A8: Taipei City Youth Development Office 4/1-30 20% discount on tickets to the roller skating rink; 50% discount on 4/1, 4/4-8 A9: Postal Museum 4/1-29 Free admission for children and one accompanying adult with the Taipei Children’s Month folio. A10: Shung Ye Museum of Formosan Aborigines 4/1-4/30 Taipei Children’s Month folio can be used for one of the following: Free admission and free access to the 3D film showing; discounted admission (NT$ 120) for two accompanying adults (regular admission is NT$ 150)

A free craft kit by signing up for Children’s Day activities A11: National Taiwan Museum 4/4 – 4/8 Free admission for children with Taipei Children’s Month folio; 50% off on admission for one accompanying adult Sports Centers - 4/4: free access to pool for holders of the pass; 20% discount on pool access for one accompanying adult.

4/1-30: free access to Songshan and Wanhua pools for pass owners; discounted access for one accompanying adult.

4/4-8: free access to Nanhu pool for one pass owner and one accompanying adult.

4/4-8: Pass owners can attend a free swimming class at the Zhongshan Sports Center and a gift after completion of the class. A12: Taipei Tennis Center 4/4 – 4/7 Free tennis and badminton class for pass owners. A13: Taiwan Recreation & Sports Management Association (Family Sessions) 4/7, 4/8, 4/21, 4/22

Morning and afternoon sessions Special discounts for exploration activities for children ages 7-12 and one accompanying adult with the presentation of Taipei Children’s Month folio.



Visit the association’s official website to learn more. A14: Evergreen Marine Museum 4/1-30 4/4-4/6: free admission for children ages 12 and under with the presentation of Taipei Children’s Month folio

4/1-4/30: NT$ 100 admission for children ages 12 and under (regular price: NT$ 150) and NT$150 admission for the accompany adult (regular price: NT$ 200) A15: Miniature Museum of Taiwan 4/1-29 40% off on entry for pass owners and 20% off on entry for the accompanying adult.

The pass privilege is restricted to two children and two adults at any given times.

The source of the tables: the DOE of Taipei City Government

Venue Discount Period Details B1: Taipei Symphony Orchestra 4/1-30 20% discount on concert tickets for one child and one accompanying adult. B2: Taipei Chinese Orchestra 4/1-30 20% off on concerts slated for April-June for one child and one accompanying adult.

For children who have performed in concerts, one child and one accompanying adult can receive 30% discount on concert tickets.

(Visit the orchestra’s official website for more information) B3: Taipei Garden Mall Weekends, holidays Each Taipei Children’s Month folio can be used to redeem one of the following: Free entry to the inflatable park during 10:00-16:50. Total number of free entry available: 200.

A free hook DIY kit. Limited to 100 kits per day.

A free packet of green bean seeds. Limited to 100 packs per day. B4:Futian Village Eco-educational Farm 4/1-30 20% off on admission for one child and one accompanying adult with the pass. A free cup of cocoa can be redeemed with the pass at the café. B5: Guandu Nature Park 4/1-30 Free admission for pass owners. B6: Kuo Yuan Ye Museum of Cake and Pastry (Shihlin) 4/1, 4/4-8, 4/14-15, 4/22, 4/28-29 Free admission for a child and one accompanying adult with the pass. (Presentation of the pass is required.)

NT$ 120 for a cookie DIY session. (Regular price is NT$ 200. A child can be accompanied by an adult.) B7: Puppetry Art Center of Taipei 4/4 – 4/8 Free admission for pass owners and discounted admission for accompanying adults. Free outdoor performances for all visitors. Visit the troupe’s website to learn more. B8: Taipei City Hakka Cultural Park 4/1, 4/4-8, 4/14-15, 4/21-4/22, 4/28-29 Gift: pass owners can redeem a gift with the pass. Limited quantities are available on a daily basis. Group of 10 or more comprising children and adults who book for a story session will receive a complimentary badge DIY session. Openings are limited. B9: Taipei Children’s Amusement Park – If Kids Theatre 4/1-30 30% off on admission for children (The offer does not apply to group visitors.) 4/1, 4/4-8 “Buy one, get one free” deal for a child and an accompanying adult 4/1-30 15% off on the tickets for the troupe’s 35th work for pass owners (Hardcopy of the pass is required.) Taipei Children’s Amusement Park – i-FUN Hub 4/1-30 Great deals for pass owners on designated programs. (Hardcopy of the pass is required.) Taipei Children’s Amusement Park – Magic Camera 4/1-30 NT$ 50 off on purchase of keepsake key rings with the presentation of the pass at check-out. Taipei Children’s Amusement Park – VR World 4/1-30 4/1-30: For pair tickets, a special admission price of NT$ 50 for the second individual (Regular price is NT$ 150 each.) B10: Puppet Beings Theatre 4/1-30 Children enrolled in schools or kindergarten in Taipei enjoy a 15% discount on all performance tickets purchased via NTCH Ticketing system (with the exception for minimum-priced tickets) B11: BabyBoss City 4/4-8 40% off on admission for one pass owner and one accompanying adult. (The hardcopy of the pass must be presented at the ticket booth.)

The offer is valid for single entry and both individuals must be admitted at the same time. The offer cannot be combined with any other promotion; nor does this deal apply to online booking.

Venue Discount Period Details C1: New Taipei City Tamsui Historical Museum 4/1-29 Free admission for children ages 12 and under

20% off on purchase of Museum-branded merchandise at the gift shop with the presentation of the pass C2: Shihsanhang Museum of Archaeology - 4/1-29: free admission for children ages 12 and under

4/1, 4/4-8, 4/14-15, 4/21-22, 4/28-29: discount prices for family DIY events C3: New Taipei City Hakka Museum 4/1-30 20% off on designated DIY activities for pass owners C4: Juming Museum 4/1-29 Group discount for visitors of four presenting the pass at the ticket booth C5: New Taipei City Gold Museum 4/1-8 13:30-16:00 Family visitors with fourth through sixth graders presenting Taipei Children’s Month folio will receive a discounted admission of NT$ 200 each to explore “Day in A Life of A Miner.” (Regular price per ticket is NT$ 280.) C6: Shushinbo Wagashi Museum 4/1-30 5% off on all DIY activities for pass owners; discounted price of NT$ 150 for a child aged 12 and under with an accompanying adult. (Regular price is NT$300. The offer does not apply to group visitors.)

