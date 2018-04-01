NYC FC-Earthquakes, Sums

New York City 0 2—2 San Jose 1 0—1

First half_1, San Jose, Quintana, 1 (Eriksson), 3rd minute.

Second half_2, New York City, Tinnerholm, 2 (Moralez), 49th. 3, New York City, Moralez, 3 (Tajouri), 60th.

Goalies_New York City, Sean Johnson; San Jose, Andrew Tarbell.

Yellow Cards_Godoy, San Jose, 29th; Ofori, New York City, 41st; Callens, New York City, 68th; Herrera, New York City, 74th; Tinnerholm, New York City, 89th; Moralez, New York City, 93rd.

Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Ian Anderson, Brian Poeschel. 4th Official_Alejandro Mariscal.

A_18,000 (18/,000)

___

Lineups

New York City_Sean Johnson; Saad Abdul-Salaam, Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Anton Tinnerholm; Yangel Herrera, Jesus Medina (Kwame Awuah, 95th), Maxi Moralez, Ebenezer Ofori; Jo Inge Berget (Sebastien Ibeagha, 69th), Ismael Tajouri (Cedric Hountondji, 91st).

San Jose_Andrew Tarbell; Harold Cummings (Quincy Amarikwa, 75th), Florian Jungwirth, Nick Lima, Yefferson Quintana; Anibal Godoy, Valeri Qazaishvili, Shea Salinas; Magnus Eriksson, Danny Hoesen, Chris Wondolowski.