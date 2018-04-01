  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/01 10:04
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 2 1 .667
New York 2 1 .667
Baltimore 1 1 .500 ½
Tampa Bay 1 2 .333 1
Toronto 1 2 .333 1
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 1 0 1.000
Cleveland 1 1 .500 ½
Minnesota 1 1 .500 ½
Detroit 0 1 .000 1
Kansas City 0 1 .000 1
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 2 1 .667
Los Angeles 2 1 .667
Seattle 1 1 .500 ½
Oakland 1 2 .333 1
Texas 1 2 .333 1

___

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh 13, Detroit 10, 13 innings

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 2

Boston 1, Tampa Bay 0

Texas 5, Houston 1

L.A. Angels 2, Oakland 1

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.

Houston 9, Texas 3

L.A. Angels 8, Oakland 3

Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

Cleveland 6, Seattle 5

Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2

Minnesota 6, Baltimore 2

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Minnesota (Berrios 0-0) at Baltimore (Gausman 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gray 0-0) at Toronto (Stroman 0-0), 1:07 p.m.

Boston (Velazquez 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Faria 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 0-0) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-0) at Kansas City (Hammel 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Houston (Cole 0-0) at Texas (Minor 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-0) at Oakland (Triggs 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 0-0) at Seattle (Leake 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-0) at Detroit (TBD), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Monday's Games

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.