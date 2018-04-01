|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|New York
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Baltimore
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Tampa Bay
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Toronto
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Cleveland
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Detroit
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Kansas City
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Los Angeles
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Seattle
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Oakland
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Texas
|1
|2
|.333
|1
___
|Friday's Games
Pittsburgh 13, Detroit 10, 13 innings
N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 2
Boston 1, Tampa Bay 0
Texas 5, Houston 1
L.A. Angels 2, Oakland 1
|Saturday's Games
Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.
Houston 9, Texas 3
L.A. Angels 8, Oakland 3
Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 3
Cleveland 6, Seattle 5
Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2
Minnesota 6, Baltimore 2
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Minnesota (Berrios 0-0) at Baltimore (Gausman 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Gray 0-0) at Toronto (Stroman 0-0), 1:07 p.m.
Boston (Velazquez 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Faria 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 0-0) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-0) at Kansas City (Hammel 0-0), 2:15 p.m.
Houston (Cole 0-0) at Texas (Minor 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-0) at Oakland (Triggs 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bauer 0-0) at Seattle (Leake 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-0) at Detroit (TBD), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
|Monday's Games
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.