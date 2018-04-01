|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Boston
|77
|49
|17
|11
|109
|258
|197
|27-7-5
|22-10-6
|17-5-2
|x-Tampa Bay
|78
|52
|22
|4
|108
|282
|224
|27-9-2
|25-13-2
|16-8-2
|x-Toronto
|79
|47
|25
|7
|101
|267
|226
|27-10-2
|20-15-5
|15-8-3
|x-Washington
|78
|46
|25
|7
|99
|244
|229
|27-10-2
|19-15-5
|15-8-3
|Pittsburgh
|79
|45
|28
|6
|96
|262
|243
|29-8-2
|16-20-4
|17-7-2
|Columbus
|79
|44
|29
|6
|94
|231
|217
|25-12-2
|19-17-4
|14-10-3
|Philadelphia
|78
|39
|25
|14
|92
|234
|232
|19-13-6
|20-12-8
|12-7-6
|New Jersey
|78
|41
|28
|9
|91
|236
|235
|21-14-4
|20-14-5
|15-9-2
|Florida
|77
|39
|30
|8
|86
|232
|236
|23-11-3
|16-19-5
|14-8-3
|Carolina
|79
|35
|33
|11
|81
|220
|247
|18-16-6
|17-17-5
|10-12-5
|N.Y. Rangers
|79
|34
|36
|9
|77
|228
|256
|21-16-4
|13-20-5
|10-11-4
|N.Y. Islanders
|79
|32
|37
|10
|74
|253
|288
|17-18-4
|15-19-6
|11-13-2
|Detroit
|79
|30
|38
|11
|71
|207
|242
|16-15-8
|14-23-3
|8-15-4
|Montreal
|78
|28
|38
|12
|68
|198
|250
|18-13-8
|10-25-4
|12-9-5
|Ottawa
|78
|27
|40
|11
|65
|210
|274
|16-18-6
|11-22-5
|9-13-4
|Buffalo
|77
|24
|41
|12
|60
|180
|256
|11-24-5
|13-17-7
|11-10-3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Nashville
|77
|50
|16
|11
|111
|250
|196
|27-8-4
|23-8-7
|18-5-3
|x-Winnipeg
|78
|48
|20
|10
|106
|260
|207
|30-7-2
|18-13-8
|14-9-2
|x-Vegas
|78
|49
|22
|7
|105
|260
|211
|28-10-2
|21-12-5
|18-4-3
|San Jose
|78
|44
|24
|10
|98
|241
|214
|24-11-3
|20-13-7
|21-4-3
|Minnesota
|77
|43
|24
|10
|96
|238
|217
|26-6-8
|17-18-2
|13-11-1
|Los Angeles
|79
|43
|28
|8
|94
|229
|194
|21-14-3
|22-14-5
|13-11-5
|Anaheim
|78
|40
|25
|13
|93
|220
|209
|23-10-5
|17-15-8
|14-7-7
|St. Louis
|77
|43
|28
|6
|92
|215
|202
|24-15-0
|19-13-6
|10-10-3
|Colorado
|78
|42
|28
|8
|92
|246
|224
|27-11-2
|15-17-6
|12-10-3
|Dallas
|78
|39
|31
|8
|86
|220
|215
|25-12-3
|14-19-5
|11-14-0
|Calgary
|78
|35
|33
|10
|80
|206
|239
|15-19-4
|20-14-6
|10-13-3
|Edmonton
|78
|34
|38
|6
|74
|225
|252
|17-18-4
|17-20-2
|14-10-2
|Chicago
|79
|32
|37
|10
|74
|223
|245
|18-17-5
|14-20-5
|8-12-3
|Vancouver
|79
|30
|40
|9
|69
|208
|253
|15-18-6
|15-22-3
|8-17-1
|Arizona
|78
|27
|40
|11
|65
|195
|248
|15-20-4
|12-20-7
|9-11-6
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
|Friday's Games
Carolina 4, Washington 1
Toronto 5, N.Y. Islanders 4
Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Rangers 3
Colorado 5, Chicago 0
Anaheim 2, Los Angeles 1, OT
Vegas 4, St. Louis 3, OT
|Saturday's Games
Boston 5, Florida 1
Detroit 2, Ottawa 0
Vancouver 5, Columbus 4, OT
New Jersey 4, N.Y. Islanders 3
N.Y. Rangers 2, Carolina 1
Pittsburgh 5, Montreal 2
Winnipeg 3, Toronto 1
Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Nashville, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Boston at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.