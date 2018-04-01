  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/04/01 09:49
BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Boca Juniors 20 15 2 3 37 12 47
Talleres 20 12 5 3 27 9 41
Godoy Cruz 20 11 4 5 28 21 37
Racing Club 21 10 6 5 37 23 36
San Lorenzo 19 10 6 3 23 11 36
Independiente 20 10 6 4 23 14 36
Santa Fe 21 9 8 4 25 15 35
Huracan 21 9 7 5 25 19 34
Argentinos Jrs 21 10 3 8 30 25 33
Estudiantes 21 9 5 7 22 18 32
Colon 20 8 7 5 22 17 31
Belgrano 21 7 10 4 21 21 31
Defensa y Justicia 20 8 5 7 29 26 29
Atletico Tucuman 21 7 8 6 23 20 29
Rosario Central 20 7 7 6 26 25 28
River Plate 20 7 5 8 25 25 26
Banfield 21 7 5 9 21 21 26
San Martin 21 7 5 9 23 29 26
Patronato Parana 20 6 6 8 20 25 24
Velez Sarsfield 21 6 6 9 20 27 24
Lanus 20 6 5 9 17 32 23
Gimnasia 21 6 4 11 21 33 22
Newell's 21 6 5 10 18 20 20
Tigre 21 2 10 9 16 25 16
Temperley 20 3 6 11 11 31 15
Chacarita Jrs 20 3 5 12 16 27 14
Arsenal 20 2 6 12 12 23 12
Olimpo 20 3 3 14 11 35 12
Friday, March 30

Huracan 1, Banfield 1

Saturday, March 31

Belgrano 2, Racing Club 2

Velez Sarsfield 3, Estudiantes 3

Newell's 2, Tigre 1

Gimnasia 1, Argentinos Jrs 3

Santa Fe 1, San Martin 1

Independiente 0, Atletico Tucuman 2

Sunday, April 1

Defensa y Justicia vs. River Plate 1400 GMT

Chacarita Jrs vs. Arsenal 1615 GMT

Patronato Parana vs. Rosario Central 1830 GMT

Boca Juniors vs. Talleres 2045 GMT

Lanus vs. San Lorenzo 2300 GMT

Monday, April 2

Olimpo vs. Temperley 2200 GMT

Tuesday, April 3

Godoy Cruz vs. Colon 0015 GMT

Wednesday, April 4

Independiente vs. San Lorenzo ppd.