BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Boca Juniors
|20
|15
|2
|3
|37
|12
|47
|Talleres
|20
|12
|5
|3
|27
|9
|41
|Godoy Cruz
|20
|11
|4
|5
|28
|21
|37
|Racing Club
|21
|10
|6
|5
|37
|23
|36
|San Lorenzo
|19
|10
|6
|3
|23
|11
|36
|Independiente
|20
|10
|6
|4
|23
|14
|36
|Santa Fe
|21
|9
|8
|4
|25
|15
|35
|Huracan
|21
|9
|7
|5
|25
|19
|34
|Argentinos Jrs
|21
|10
|3
|8
|30
|25
|33
|Estudiantes
|21
|9
|5
|7
|22
|18
|32
|Colon
|20
|8
|7
|5
|22
|17
|31
|Belgrano
|21
|7
|10
|4
|21
|21
|31
|Defensa y Justicia
|20
|8
|5
|7
|29
|26
|29
|Atletico Tucuman
|21
|7
|8
|6
|23
|20
|29
|Rosario Central
|20
|7
|7
|6
|26
|25
|28
|River Plate
|20
|7
|5
|8
|25
|25
|26
|Banfield
|21
|7
|5
|9
|21
|21
|26
|San Martin
|21
|7
|5
|9
|23
|29
|26
|Patronato Parana
|20
|6
|6
|8
|20
|25
|24
|Velez Sarsfield
|21
|6
|6
|9
|20
|27
|24
|Lanus
|20
|6
|5
|9
|17
|32
|23
|Gimnasia
|21
|6
|4
|11
|21
|33
|22
|Newell's
|21
|6
|5
|10
|18
|20
|20
|Tigre
|21
|2
|10
|9
|16
|25
|16
|Temperley
|20
|3
|6
|11
|11
|31
|15
|Chacarita Jrs
|20
|3
|5
|12
|16
|27
|14
|Arsenal
|20
|2
|6
|12
|12
|23
|12
|Olimpo
|20
|3
|3
|14
|11
|35
|12
|Friday, March 30
Huracan 1, Banfield 1
|Saturday, March 31
Belgrano 2, Racing Club 2
Velez Sarsfield 3, Estudiantes 3
Newell's 2, Tigre 1
Gimnasia 1, Argentinos Jrs 3
Santa Fe 1, San Martin 1
Independiente 0, Atletico Tucuman 2
|Sunday, April 1
Defensa y Justicia vs. River Plate 1400 GMT
Chacarita Jrs vs. Arsenal 1615 GMT
Patronato Parana vs. Rosario Central 1830 GMT
Boca Juniors vs. Talleres 2045 GMT
Lanus vs. San Lorenzo 2300 GMT
|Monday, April 2
Olimpo vs. Temperley 2200 GMT
|Tuesday, April 3
Godoy Cruz vs. Colon 0015 GMT
|Wednesday, April 4
Independiente vs. San Lorenzo ppd.